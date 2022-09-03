Fans Are Sick of Millionaires Like Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney Complaining About Their Financial Struggles

Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney have both recently complained about struggling to afford their multi-million dollar homes, and fans have had enough. Here’s what the Duchess of Sussex and the Euphoria star said about their financial woes and how fans responded.

(L-R) Meghan Markle and Sydney Sweeney | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million Montecito mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a $14.65 million mansion in Montecito, California. The entire property covers nearly 19,000 square feet and has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms (per Dirt). The interior boasts a gym, a library, a game room, an arcade, wet and dry saunas, a home theater, and an elevator.

The detached guest house has two bedrooms and bathrooms. The grounds include a tennis court, a swimming pool, and a built-in playset for the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, to enjoy.

In August, Meghan told The Cut that she and Prince Harry almost didn’t even tour the Montecito house because they couldn’t afford it. “We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” said the Duchess of Sussex. “It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping – it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.”

Meghan Markle isn’t the only millionaire celebrity complaining about the cost of living. Actor Sydney Sweeney also revealed that she has trouble paying her bills.

"I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford, that doesn’t feel good" #MeghanMarklehttps://t.co/YXkUC2IKp1 — TheBrag.com (@TheBrag) September 1, 2022

Sydney Sweeney said she can barely afford her life in Los Angeles

Not long before Meghan Markle revealed her struggle to afford her $14 million house, actor Syndey Sweeney also complained about the cost of living in L.A.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter in July. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

She added, “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.” Sweeney described how her lawyer, agents, manager, and publicist get a cut of her income, plus she has a mortgage to pay.

The Euphoria star said she has taken brand deals, such as her gigs as a Miu Miu ambassador and starring in an Armani beauty campaign, to make ends meet. “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A.,” she explained. “I take deals because I have to.”

Sweeney owns a $3 million historic home in L.A. The 3,200-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Sydney Sweeney speaks up on the less-pay of actors and how she can't afford a six month break from acting ?

.#sydneysweeney #hollywood pic.twitter.com/zPBMA9RJ0b — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) July 30, 2022

Fans are tired of rich celebrities complaining about how they can’t afford their lavish lifestyles

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, they still have a vast fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple has a combined net worth of $60 million. A reported $25 million deal with Spotify and a reported $100 million Netflix deal contributed significantly to their wealth. And Celebrity Net Worth says that Sydney Sweeney has a net worth of roughly $5 million, mainly from her acting work and brand deals.

Some fans aren’t too happy about Sweeney and the Duchess of Sussex’s comments about their financial struggles. They discussed it in a Reddit thread titled, “Meghan Markle on the struggle of ‘not being able to afford’ her $14m house.”

“I would also struggle to afford a $14 million house so we’ve actually got a lot in common,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Yeah and some of us can’t even afford a $600 roach infested apartment. Poor, poor Meghan…”

Another fan pointed out the size of Meghan’s home by commenting, “16 bathrooms. 9 bedrooms. Why????”

And one fan brought up Sweeney making similar comments recently by saying, “Maybe she can rent out a room to that actor Sydney Sweeney. That way Sydney could afford to take 6 months off and Meghan can afford her house.”

In another Reddit thread titled, “Sydney Sweeney Talks Financial Stress, Unable to ‘Afford My Life in LA,’” fans discussed the Euphoria star’s complaints about her financial situation.

“‘If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,’” one fan quoted Sweeney. “Well s***, neither can I.”

“I feel really bad for the actress who bought a house at 24, and continues to buy and fix up old cars. Man, I really hope she can make it,” said another.

And one fan summed up the situation by writing, “People should not be complaining about how they can not afford their 3 million dollar home, or six month vacations when there are literally millions of people who can not afford rent for a s****y studio apartment.”

