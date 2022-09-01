Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion

Fans slammed Meghan Markle for comments she recently made about how she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their massive mansion in Montecito. Here’s what Meghan said about buying her home and how fans reacted.

Meghan Markle said she and Prince William almost didn’t tour their $14 million Montecito home because they couldn’t afford it

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a 19,000-square-foot estate in Montecito, California after announcing that they were stepping back from their royal duties.

The $14 million Mediterranean-style home boasts 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms (per Dirt). It has a library, a gym, wet and dry saunas, a home theater, a game room, an arcade, and an elevator. The grounds include a swimming pool, a tennis court, and an elaborate playset for the royal couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet. The detached guest house has two bedrooms and bathrooms.

Meghan said she and Prince Harry initially refused to tour the Montecito home because it was out of their price range.

“We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut. “It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping – it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.”

But the Montecito estate kept popping up in their online searches, so they agreed to tour it and fell in love with the place.

Fans are reacting to Meghan Markle saying she couldn’t afford her $14 Montecito home

Fans are discussing the Duchess of Sussex’s comments about her home in a Reddit thread titled, “Meghan Markle on the struggle of ‘not being able to afford’ her $14m house.” Many slammed what they saw as Meghan’s attempts at being “relatable,” while living in a $14 million home is far from what the average person could afford.

“I would also struggle to afford a $14 million house so we’ve actually got a lot in common,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Yeah and some of us can’t even afford a $600 roach infested apartment. Poor, poor Meghan…”

In a comment that has received over 2,400 upvotes, one fan wrote, “Wow, never thought I’d be able to relate to a princess. I, also, cannot afford her $14M house.”

“How out of touch and tone-deaf,” said one fan, while another commented, “Lmfao this is insufferable.”

One fan wrote, “So relatable, real people’s princess,” while another said, “Poor attempt at being ‘relatable.’”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s net worth: $60 million

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, they still have a huge fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple has a combined net worth of $60 million.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan’s net worth was $5 million. Harry had a net worth of $20 million, most of which came from a trust fund established by his late mother, Princess Diana.

After leaving England and giving up their titles in 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce feature films, children’s programming, and documentaries. They also signed a $25 million podcasting deal with Spotify.

