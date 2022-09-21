Fans Slam ‘Pathetic’ Tarek El Moussa For Oversharing on Instagram: ‘Caution With Your Children’

Tarek El Moussa recently posted an Instagram photo of his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and his two children, and fans are criticizing the Flip or Flop star for oversharing on social media. Here’s what El Moussa posted and what fans are saying about it.

Tarek El Moussa | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post about his wife, ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young, and his children

In July, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first baby together. El Moussa has two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to his former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Hall.

On Sept. 19, El Moussa shared an Instagram post asking fans if they wanted to see footage of the moment the couple told their families about the pregnancy.

“Our little family’s growing!! So most of you have seen the way Heather surprised me with the news of our baby boy but what we haven’t shared with you guys is how we told the kids!!” El Moussa captioned a family photo.

He continued to say that his 11-year-old daughter Taylor guessed that Young was pregnant before they told her. “Tay’s a little stinker and blew our surprise ? so we decided to surprise Bray Bray and our parents instead!” he wrote. “We went up to the cabin where Heather grew up and told them all together- the emotions were real and for a while it was just our little secret as a family ❤️.”

El Mousse concluded by asking his 1.2 million social media followers, “We didn’t record Tay’s reaction because it was so in the moment but we did get everyone else’ so what do you guys think- would you guys want to see that!?”

Fans are slamming Tarek El Moussa for oversharing on Instagram

Tarek El Moussa fans are criticizing him for sharing too much on social media. Many responded to the question in his latest Instagram post by saying he should keep intimate family moments private, for his children’s sake.

“I really think you need to keep some personal and private moments just that,” wrote one fan in a comment that has garnered over 100 likes. “I think your kids would benefit from that. You share too much they should know is just their own to keep.”

“I think it is all wonderful and beautiful. So intimate,” said another fan. “As much as I would like to see it, I think you should keep it private.”

“No keep some things private,” wrote one fan, while another warned, “Life comes at you fast as you know all too well, I imagine. Caution with your children.”

And another fan slammed the HGTV star by writing, “Another pathetic family needing online ‘likes’ to feel worthy of themselves – pathetic.”

But some fans hoped to see the footage El Moussa teased, leaving comments like, “Yes I want to see!!!!” and, “Yes! Please share!!”

The former ‘Flip or Flop’ star said he has ‘thick skin’ when it comes to social media trolls

Tarek El Moussa has defended himself from online criticism before, and he said he has “thick skin” when it comes to social media trolls.

In November 2021, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram photo showing himself and Heather Rae Young on vacation in Dubai. He wore knee-high compression socks in the image, leading to some nasty comments about his clothes.

According to ET Canada, El Moussa fired back on Young’s Instagram Stories (which disappear automatically after 24 hours). “The first comments on that post of mine are about my socks … not about how beautiful Dubai is or anything of substance,” he wrote, adding screenshots of the rude remarks.

“Instead of immediately judging why don’t you consider the alternatives first. I wear these socks because I suffered from clasped veins and when I fly I have to wear them to prevent blood clots.”

He concluded, “I have thick skin so go say whatever you want but in the future you might want to rethink judging someone for wearing something that physically helps them.”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Revealed How He and Christina Hall Got ‘Flip or Flop’ on HGTV: ‘I Forced It Down Their Throats’