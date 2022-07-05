Fans Once Slammed Christina Hall for Posting ‘Completely Inappropriate’ Bikini Photos With Her 6-Year-Old Daughter

Christina Hall once did a bikini photoshoot with her daughter Taylor, and some fans didn’t approve of the images. Here’s what the HGTV star posted and what fans said about it.

Christina Hall recently shared a new Instagram photo of her 11-year-old daughter Taylor

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall often shares photos of her three kids and her new husband, Josh Hall. Although the HGTV star is busy filming and producing her hit show Christina on the Coast and her upcoming new series Christina in the Country, she still spends plenty of quality time with her family.

Hall recently posted an Instagram picture of her 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband and former co-star, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV star’s daughter smiled and posed for the camera.

“Growing up too fast 😩,” Hall captioned the image on June 2. “My beautiful girl, love her so much it hurts. 🤍”

Christina Hall did a bikini photoshoot with her daughter when Taylor was 6 years old

The Flip or Flop star once shared images of her daughter from a photoshoot that upset some fans.

On March 23, 2017, Hall shared an Instagram photo of herself and Taylor wearing matching purple bikinis. Hall held the family dog, Cash, while the 6-year-old smiled and held up a half-eaten sprinkle doughnut.

“Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶 Click link in my bio!! 👙🍩” Hall captioned the picture.

Three days later, on March 26, Hall shared another Instagram photo that appeared to be from the same photoshoot, with the mother and daughter in their matching swimsuits. “Celebrating my ten year friendship with creator Monica @Lspaceswim & the launch of Little L! 💕Check out their giveaway today so you can wear them too!” Hall wrote in the caption.

Fans slammed the HGTV star for posting photos of herself and her child in bikinis

Some of Christina Hall’s fans didn’t approve of her matching bikini photoshoot with her 6-year-old daughter. They claimed the pictures were “inappropriate.”

Most of the negative comments on the post have been removed, but they can still be found in reports from when Hall originally shared the photos.

“That is completely inappropriate! I am done with your show you are not making good mother choices,” commented one fan (per Daily Mail), while another wrote, “I don’t like the direction you r going in, just not cool.”

Another fan suggested that Hall should delete the pictures. “Harmless yet very niave [sic] to think there isnt some principality seeking to exploit and destroy the innocence of a photo like this,” they wrote. “My 2 cents crtl + alt + del. Make these moments for your private family only.”

But many fans defended the HGTV star, calling the images “sweet” and “beautiful.” “I dont see anything wrong with this picture,” one fan wrote. “I think it’s sweet. Beautiful picture.”

And another fan commented, “What is inappropriate about this picture? Family, enjoy your lives!”

