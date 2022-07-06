Fans Start Petition to Bring Back Eddie Munson for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The fans have spoken and are unhappy with the Duffer Brothers over Eddie Munson’s fate in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. Fans met the metalhead and leader of the Hellfire Club in the first episode of the season as he declared ’86 would finally be his year. But as the characters fight Vecna in Volume 2, Eddie flips the switch and becomes a hero. But his stance to not be a coward led to tragedy, and fans have started a petition for Eddie’s return in Stranger Things Season 5.

Over 20 thousand fans have signed an online petition to bring back Eddie for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Based on multiple clues, Eddie was theorized to become the fourth season’s sacrificial lamb. Fans’ worst fear came true after Eddie’s Metallica guitar solo in the Upside Down. Eddie decides to buy some time for Dustin and the characters and runs off to distract the Demobats.

But his decision led him to stand his ground and no longer run away as he did with Chrissy. In the end, the metalhead dies in Dustin’s arms after telling his friend he loves him. Many fans felt his death was unjustifiable. So much so that fans have started a “BRING EDDIE MUNSON BACK” petition on Change.org to bring him back for Stranger Things Season 5.

The petition reads, “This is a petition I have started to bring back fan-favorite Eddie Munson. The Duffer Brothers have unfairly killed him off, and many other fans, and I think he deserves to be brought back and not just as a flashback, please sign this petition to spread awareness.”

So far, the petition has garnered over 20 thousand signatures, with its goal at 25 thousand. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed Eddie’s future in the series. They told Entertainment Weekly that Eddie is dead. Joseph Quinn has also come to terms with his character’s hero arc.

What do fans say about Eddie’s death in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2?

There are many reasons why Eddie’s death does not sell fans in the fourth season finale. One of them is the aftermath of his death. Hawkins has no idea about Eddie’s heroism in a two-day time jump and still tags him as a heinous murderer.

A fan on Twitter comments, “this is why i hate eddie’s death. the whole town hated him, they are so relieved that he is presumed dead and they even started doodling in his missing person poster without knowing that he sacrifices himself for them. EDDIE MUNSON DESERVED A RESPECT.”

Others disliked that the time jump erased the mourning period for the other characters besides Dustin. “Eddie munson deserved to have people be sad over his death. i hate the fact that because of the time jump we didn’t get to see robin, steve and nancy’s reaction. he died to help them yet the only people who talked about his death are his uncle and dustin. this is so unfair,” said a fan on Twitter.

Eddie had a more substantial place among the group than previously killed-off characters. He thrust himself into the peril of the Upside Down to help his newfound friends. Was Eddie’s death in vain? Fans certainly think so.

The Duffer Brothers reveal Eddie was meant to die from the start

Since the fourth season finale, fans have come up with multiple theories about how Eddie could return for Stranger Things 5. Quinn has a plausible idea that Eddie could return through Dustin. Other theories include Eddie under Vecna’s control.

But the Duffer Brothers reaffirm that Eddie will likely not return, despite fans’ efforts with a petition. According to Collider, the creators explain certain character deaths were planned from the start.

“Both her and Eddie, from the get-go, they are targeted, and they’re both screwed as a result of Vecna and circumstance, in the case of Eddie. So in some way we see [in] the season they’re both doomed in a way since the beginning of the season. Different from something like Bob or where it’s just a shocker. It’s like, these characters are hurtling towards disaster from very early on in the season,” explained Ross Duffer.

Eddie’s overall story was set up for his redemption. From Chrissy’s death, their interactions, and how he came to find out about the Upside Down to his hero arc. Will Eddie return for Stranger Things Season 5? Fans will have to ask for a miracle.

RELATED: Metallica Was ‘Honored’ by Eddie Munson’s Guitar Solo in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2