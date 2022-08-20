Fans Still Can’t Get Over Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Bizarre Fish Kiss Video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up months ago, but fans are still talking about the awkward fish kiss video the two stars posted while they were dating. Here’s the video, what Mendes said about his relationship with Cabello being a publicity stunt, and what fans are saying about the bizarre fish kiss.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Many fans thought Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were faking their relationship for publicity

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started dating in the summer of 2019. In November 2021, the two stars shared matching Instagram Stories (which disappear after 24 hours) announcing that they had broken up after dating for two years.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️,” the “Señorita” collaborators wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”

Cabello and Mendes kept their promise to stay friends, and they have been spotted together several times since their breakup.

The singers’ relationship was plagued by rumors that they only dated each other for publicity. Mendes addressed the gossip when confronted by paparazzi at LAX.

When asked about the rumors, Mendes replied that his relationship with Cabello was “definitely not a publicity stunt” (per Glamour). He also revealed that not only had he met Cabello’s parents, but he had “known them for a long time.”

?@ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello have something about those comments that they 'kiss like fish' ?? pic.twitter.com/77rA70JZm5 — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 12, 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a bizarre fish kiss video on social media

Fans slammed paparazzi photos of Mendes and Cabello kissing. Many said that their awkward affection proved that their relationship was fake.

In September 2019, Mendes and Cabello responded to the criticism over their kissing style in an Instagram video.

“We saw, like, on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird like we kiss like fish,” Mendes said.

“Yeah, [it] really hurt our feelings,” Cabello added, nodding.

“We just wanted to show you how we really kiss,” Mendes said.

Mendes and Cabello then leaned in, opened their lips wide, and started rubbing their mouths all over each other’s faces. They looked very much like fish attempting to kiss, or perhaps devour, one another.

The video was obviously a joke, and the two stars broke apart laughing at the end of the clip.

Camila Cabello Is Allegedly Blocking People Who Are Calling Her Relationship with Shawn Mendes Fake https://t.co/niqHdVYefI pic.twitter.com/weeEKzDqkz — Seventeen (@seventeen) August 15, 2019

Fans were not impressed by the two singers’ fish kiss video

Even though Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up months ago, fans still can’t get over the former couple’s sloppy fish kiss video. They recently discussed the clip in a Reddit thread titled, “What the hell is going on here.”

Some fans said they couldn’t bear to watch the awkward video, leaving comments like, “I can’t watch this Lol,” and, “I honestly can’t watch this because cringe.”

Another fan simply commented, “Gross.”

Others said the video convinced them that Mendes and Cabello’s relationship was a publicity stunt. “You cannot convince me they’ve touched each other off camera,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “This is a phoney [sic] relationship. Things like this just scream overcompensating.”

