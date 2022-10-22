Fans Suspect These 2 Lana Del Rey Songs Are About Her Relationship With G-Eazy 

G-Eazy and Lana Del Rey were rumored to have dated in 2017, and their relationship seemingly ended on a sour note. Some fans think two songs from Del Rey’s 2017 album Lust for Life are about her fling with G-Eazy. Here’s why fans suspect the tracks are about the rapper.

G-Eazy and Lana Del Rey were first linked in April 2017 when they were spotted together at Coachella. They were seen spending time together several times after that, but their short-lived relationship seemingly ended abruptly.

The rapper dissed Del Rey in his 2020 song “Moana,” insinuating that the singer wanted him back after their split. The lyrics state, “I know a Keisha and I know Lana / They try to get me back, but I’m like, ‘No, nah, nah’ / I’m sorry, I don’t want no drama, nah / That’s a hard no, pass.”

The “These Things Happen” rapper started dating singer Halsey in August 2017, and they had an on-and-off relationship through October 2018. While dating, they released the song “Him & I.”

Some fans think Del Rey was initially supposed to be featured on “Him & I” instead of Halsey, but G-Eazy switched artists when he got a new girlfriend.

Fans think these 2 Lana Del Rey songs are about her relationship with G-Eazy

Some Lana Del Rey fans think her songs “White Mustang” and “In My Feelings” are about her relationship with G-Eazy. They discussed the topic in a Reddit thread.

“I find it interesting that G-Eazy owns a 1960s model Ford Mustang, although it is black, and the Mustang Lana sings about in ‘White Mustang’ is [obviously] white,” wrote one fan. “Maybe she changed the color of the car in the song so it wouldn’t be so obvious that it’s about him.”

“In My Feelings is almost definitely about the G, during it at the listening party she (paraphrased) said ‘I could name names, but I won’t’ then made a G sign with her fingers,” wrote another fan.

Some fans think “In My Feelings” is about G-Eazy, but not “White Mustang.”

“‘In My Feelings’ is about G-Eazy; she indirectly confirmed it recently,” said one fan. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a verse or two references him in ‘White Mustang’ as well because she often uses one song to talk about a few different things. I, however, very much doubt he was the main inspiration.”

And another fan wrote, “As others have said, I think In My Feelings is most likely about G-Eazy, but White Mustang has been around since the BTD era so I doubt it’s about him.”

‘White Mustang’ and ‘In My Feelings’ both contain lyrics that could be about the rapper

“White Mustang” was featured on Lana Del Rey’s 2017 album Lust for Life. It tells the story of a summer romance that didn’t work out. The lyrics and music video cast Del Rey’s lover as a fellow musician, seemingly pointing to Del Rey’s relationship with G-Eazy.

She seemingly called out the rapper during a 2018 performance of the song (per Popsugar). She changed the lyrics from “Couldn’t stop the way I was feelin’ the day your record dropped” to “Couldn’t stop the way I was feeling the day his record dropped – and it wasn’t even that good!”

“In My Feelings” is also from Del Rey’s Lust for Life album. She performed the song live for the first time at her Lust for Life listening party in July 2017. Before singing, Del Rey alluded that the song was written about “G,” leading fans to believe the track is about her past relationship with G-Eazy.

