Fans Theorize Why Ed Sheeran Keeps Giving Giant Penis Statues as Gifts

Is Ed Sheeran homophobic or a gay ally? That question has been circulating across social media over the past several weeks. The question arose after it was publicly revealed that Sheeran has given some of his gay friends giant marble penis statues over the past several years. One recipient of the unique gift is none other than the great Elton John. Who else has received a giant penis statue from Ed Sheeran, and why does he keep giving them? Fans have some theories.

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show. Smith is a member of the LGBTQ community, coming out as gay in 2014. In addition, Smith announced in 2019 that they were nonbinary and would use the pronouns “they” and “them.”

While on The Kelly Clarkson show, Smith and Clarkson sang a captivating duet of Clarkson’s “Breakaway.” Smith also revealed to Clarkson that fellow English musician Ed Sheeran had recently gifted them a unique item.

The item Sheeran gave Smith was a 6-foot-tall penis statue weighing two tons, the “Stay With Me” singer told Clarkson. Smith also revealed they had to get a crane to lift the giant phallus onto their property and joked they plan to turn the marble structure into a fountain.

Though a giant penis statue is unconventional, Smith isn’t the first celebrity to receive one from Ed Sheeran. That honor goes to music icon Elton John.

Fans speculate about Ed Sheeran’s obsession with penis statues

Ed Sheeran gave Elton John a giant marble penis statue | Kevin Winter/WireImage

After Smith’s interview with Clarkson, fans headed to Twitter to discuss Ed Sheeran’s obsession with gifting giant marble penis statues. As Twitter discourse does, things got a bit wild when discussing Sheeran’s motives. Some fans speculated that his gift stems from homophobia, while others thought his gift choice made him an LGBTQ ally.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Is this homophobic or homo-supporting?”

Another fan replied, “I- I think it’s BOTH!?”

Discourse followed with the tweet, “Elton and Sam were probably like umm…wtf but too polite to say anything about it so they just kept it lmaoo.”

Another fan chimed in, “Maybe he’s trying to be supportive. Like ‘I heard you like d**k, so I got you one!”

pause. where does he keep getting these? pic.twitter.com/Fztdqi6xQS — matt (@mattxiv) October 12, 2022

Other commenters quickly piled onto the conversation.

One Twitter user said, “Does he know these gay men and it’s an insider joke, or is he just assuming we all like large d**k statues because we are gay?”

Another tweeted, “I would have preferred to be called a slur than get that as a gift omg.”

Others chimed in, with one asking an important question: “What is he getting for the lesbians?”

‘The Shape of You’ singer recently responded to all the chatter

Regardless of Twitter users’ thoughts on Sheeran’s gift-giving, the “Bad Habits” singer is good friends with Sam Smith and Elton John. So his intentions are pure — or as pure as they can be when gifting phallus-shaped objects. Despite Sheeran making headlines with his recent gifts, he’s far from the first celebrity to give his friends bawdy presents.

Eminem is also a fan of sending risqué gifts. In 2006, the rapper gave Elton John a diamond-encrusted sex toy to celebrate the “Rocketman” singer’s wedding to longtime love David Furnish. The couple reportedly liked the unique gift.

And that’s where Ed Sheeran’s giant-penis-statue-giving habit began. Not to be outdone, Sheeran decided to “one-up” Eminem by giving John a giant marble penis statue for his birthday.

“I got this huge, flopping, droopy thing. I got a few different iterations — there was a big, erect, veiny one,” Sheeran recently explained on Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Elton was over the moon about it. And then it got out in the press that I had done it. And I would be doing interviews, and people would be like, ‘Well, can I have one?'”

Among those people was Sam Smith. “Sam was recording at a studio up the road, and Sam saw one of them and said, ‘Can I have one?’ And I said, ‘What would you like?'” Sheeran told Colbert. “And Sam said, ‘One the size of me. One that’s 6-foot-2.’ So there we go. That’s it.”

With Sheeran making it a habit to send friends giant penis statues, only time will tell which celebrity will have to crane a giant marble penis statue into their garden next.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Slams 2005 Episode of ‘South Park’ After It ‘Ruined’ His Life