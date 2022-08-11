Fans Think Christina Hall Is ‘More Authentic’ With Josh Hall Than She Was While Married to Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall’s fans often compare her to her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s new wife, but now they are saying that the HGTV star seems happier and “more authentic” with her new husband, Josh Hall. Here’s what fans are saying about the Flip or Flop stars and their new partners.

Christina Hall’s husband Josh Hall shared a sweet tribute for the HGTV star’s 39th birthday

Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were married for several years before divorcing in 2018. Hall married English TV presenter Ant Anstead the same year as her divorce from El Moussa, but they divorced in 2021. She shares two children with El Moussa and one son with Anstead.

Hall is currently married to real estate agent Josh Hall, while El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

On July 9, Josh shared a sweet Instagram tribute celebrating his wife’s 39th birthday. He posted a picture of the smiling couple hugging in front of a tree house in the woods.

“39 and lookin fine. Happy Birthday to my perfect wife,” he captioned the photo. “No party, no crazy event, just you + me celebrating the day you entered this world together in a place of peace and tranquillity. I love that you are this easy to please, just being together is all you asked for and that’s what you get…of course in a beautiful place with a few little gifts and some tasty meals along the way!”

Josh concluded, “Cheers to a life of fun, happiness and all the memories we continue to create. I love you Christina Hall.”

Fans think that Christina Hall is ‘more authentic’ with Josh Hall than ever before

Christina Hall’s fans loved seeing how happy she looked with her new husband on her birthday. They took to the comments section of Josh Hall’s Instagram post to say that she seems “more authentic” now than she did while married to Tarek El Moussa.

“I love that you guys are so humble and genuine and you don’t go out of your way to take pictures to show off in any way,” one fan wrote. “You two are so beautiful together and only care to impress eachother [sic] ❤️.”

“I have never ever seen her more authentic,” another fan commented. “It only means one thing he is her true soul mate.❤️❤️❤️ love y’all together ❤️❤️.”

One fan said, “As it should be!! Not everything needs to be splashed all over social media to make it look special. Happy birthday Christina I’m so happy for you that you found the one that was really meant for you!!”

And one fan commented, “Happy Birthday Christina!! It’s nice to see a real and down to earth couple who don’t need to post every day about the luxuries they have,” to which another fan replied, “Like her ex husband does.. ?.”

Fans slammed Tarek El Moussa’s new wife, Heather Rae Young

Christina Hall’s fans say she seems more authentic, but on Heather Rae Young’s social media, fans criticized the Selling Sunset star for “showing off” online.

On July 8, the day before Hall’s birthday, Tarek El Moussa’s new wife shared an Instagram post. The video clip showed Young and El Moussa on a luxurious vacation in Greece.

A comment that has 42 likes says, “Everything about you seems forced for social media.”

“So disassociated with the world ….” wrote one fan, while another commented, “You really think you’re all that.”

And one fan said, “Stop showing all off you never know when it might be all taken away from you then you have nothing to show.”

But others said El Moussa seems happier with his new partner. “You can really tell he is so much happier,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Tarek and Heather are a match made in heaven! These two belong together! Great couple!!”

