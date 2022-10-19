Fans Think Miranda Lambert ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Brendan McLoughlin in the Singer’s Birthday Post for Her Husband

Country singer Miranda Lambert has been married to Brendan McLoughlin since 2019. The two had a whirlwind romance and married after only knowing each other for a few months. On Oct. 14, Lambert celebrated her husband’s birthday and gave McLoughlin a shout-out on social media, and it’s clear some fans of Lambert think the singer “hit the jackpot” by marrying McLoughlin.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Miranda Lambert posted for her husband’s birthday

Lambert and McLoughlin primarily reside on Lambert’s farm in Nashville. On Oct. 14, McLoughlin turned 31 years old. Lambert is currently 38 years old.

For McLoughlin’s birthday, Lambert posted multiple photos of McLoughlin on social media and wished her husband a happy birthday.

“So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31,” Lambert wrote on Instagram.

Happy birthday to my ? Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31 ??✈️?️‍♂️?☀️? pic.twitter.com/LR28HUyyWN — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 14, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Names Her Best Breakup Songs to Listen to When Dealing With Heartbreak

Fans reacted to Miranda Lambert’s birthday post for Brendan McLoughlin

After Lambert posted for McLoughlin’s birthday, fans of the country singer shared how much they admire McLoughlin and support the relationship.

“That there sure is an upgrade,” a fan commented on Instagram.

“Country Ken and Barbie,” wrote an Instagram user.

“You make our girl so happy she deserves nothing but the best,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “Miranda truly hit the jackpot.”

“Lucky lady to be loved by such a great guy,” an Instagram user wrote.

How Miranda Lambert and her husband met

Lambert and Mcloughlin met when Lambert performed on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies. At the time, McLoughlin was a New York Police Department officer and worked security for the show.

They married in January 2019, just a few months after their first meeting in November 2018. Sometime after marrying Lambert, McLoughlin retired from the NYPD.

RELATED: Brendan McLoughlin’s Favorite Song by Miranda Lambert Has a Personal Meaning to the Singer

While Lambert and McLoughlin primarily live on Lambert’s farm, they also spend some time in New York City as McLoughlin has a child from a previous relationship.

“My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great,” Lambert said in an interview with Extra.

Lambert continued, “We have the best of both worlds. We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Currently, Lambert is putting on her Las Vegas residency Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, McLoughlin said he would support his wife at every show.

“Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best,” McLoughlin said.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart