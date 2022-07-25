Fans Are ‘Worried’ About Olivia Rodrigo Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Olivia Rodrigo has garnered a lot of attention following the success of her debut album Sour, and fans are worried about the pop star as plastic surgery rumors have surfaced. Here’s what procedures fans think the teenage pop star got and what they are saying about it.

Some fans are speculating that Olivia Rodrigo got plastic surgery

Olivia Rodrigo starred on the Disney Channel for years, but she didn’t achieve massive success until she dropped her first album, Sour. The record was an instant success, launching the singer and actor to the heights of fame seemingly overnight.

Since the release of her award-winning album, fans have been speculating that Rodrigo got plastic surgery – specifically, breast implants. In November 2021, the Instagram user @igfamousbydana created a post about the procedure. The account is owned by Dana Omari, a Registered Dietician Nutritionist (RDN) who frequently comments on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures she believes celebrities have gotten.

“#OliviaRodrigo appears to have gotten breast implants to fill out the small breasts she had before,” Omari wrote, sharing several before and after photos of Rodrigo. “They’re more fuller, the gap between her breasts is much smaller now, and they sit higher. It looks like she had ‘moderate or mod-high profile’ implants that really suit her frame well.”

She added, “All before images are from early 2021 and all after images are from august 2021-present. So if I had to guess, I would say she had them done late spring or summer.”

Fans are ‘worried’ about Olivia Rodrigo being ‘sexualized’ after the plastic surgery rumors

Fans discussed Dana Omari’s post about Olivia Rodrigo’s plastic surgery in a Reddit thread titled, “Anyone else worried about Olivia Rodrigo.” Many of them expressed concern for the “drivers license” singer, believing she is being sexualized to increase her popularity.

“18 is WAYYYY too young for surgery period,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “I find it sad because she is just a kid. I wish she could have at least waited up until like 21 or 25 before she had to give in to conform to society’s sexist standards.”

“They’re very aggressively trying to remarket her as an edgy sexy bad girl and it’s weird because that was definitely not how she portrayed herself less than a year ago and it’s moving too fast to be a natural personality development,” said another fan.

“I am worried about her :/,” wrote another fan. “The surgery looks really obvious and her stylist has been dressing her way too maturely in recent appearances (the ysl dress was A LOT for someone so young).”

And one fan commented, “I asked about the boob job here a few weeks back when i [sic] noticed her Halloween pics. sadly I believe every Disney star especially girls will be sexualized, so I am not totally surprised about this. one of her lyrics even said, ‘Cause who am I if not exploited?’”

The singer opened up about coping with her overnight success

Fans are worried about Olivia Rodrigo and the pressures she faces as a young woman in the spotlight. The “good 4 u” singer opened up about the stresses of fame in her Disney+ documentary Driving Home 2 U, which came out in March.

“I remember just feeling kind of trapped and kind of flung into this situation that I wasn’t prepared for,” Rodrigo said (via The Sun). “It was very like, overnight, all of a sudden, everyone’s watching you. I’m like, ‘Did I ever actually want this?’ That was the big question.”

She added, “I’ve grown like five years worth in one year.”

The singer continued to describe how media scrutiny has changed her. “I’m so much of a different person in a good way,” she said. “I think I had to learn how to have thick skin, stand up for myself and I think I wanted to tell people what was going on in the depths of my heart and the back of my head.”

Rodrigo also said, “Hopefully I won’t be so sad on the next record.”

