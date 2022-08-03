‘Fargo’ Season 5: Juno Temple ‘Nervous as Hell’ About New Role

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple has joined the cast of Fargo Season 5. She hasn’t begun filming it yet, but the prospect of it has her nervous. Temple explained why in a recent interview.

Temple was a guest on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast on July 21 with Ted Lasso co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. When Temple brought up Fargo, she explained her worries while her co-stars reassured her.

Why ‘Fargo’ Season 5 makes Juno Temple ‘nervous as hell’

Temple has never shied away from intense drama before. Before Ted Lasso, her roles in movies like Afternoon Delight, The Brass Teapot, Magic Magic and shows like Little Birds and Dirty John tested her dramatic chops.

“After we do this season of Ted I’m actually going to go to Calgary and shoot the last season of Fargo which is terrifying,” Temple said on Awards Circuit. “I’m nervous as hell. Because it’s a super different character for me. It’s going to be a different accent.”

Juno Temple is preparing for the ‘Fargo’ voice

Every season of Fargo has a new cast and takes place in a different time period. The cast who’ve come before her intimidate Temple too. But she elaborated on the different type of American accent.

“Ooh yah, go gophers,” Temple joked. “I haven’t yet because I’m still living and breathing in Keeley World. I want to hold on for as long as I can.”

But, Temple added, Ted Lasso scared her too because she hadn’t done much comedy before.

When Jason [Sudeikis] thought I was right for a comedy, I was like, ‘You texted the wrong actress, my friend.’ You normally find me in a trailer park doing something strange which I love doing that too and I’ve done it many times. I hate being told oh you’re getting typecast. No, actually, I haven’t perfected that yet so I’m going to go back there until I feel like I’ve nailed it. So I will continue to do that always I think. I think it’s important to do things that scare you. The challenge of that is also about challenging yourself with your teammates and your co stars because if you’re frightened, it means you also have to ask your costars for help. Juno Temple, Awards Circuit podcast, 7/21/22

The ‘Ted Lasso’ cast knows she can do it

Waddingham and Goldstein kept interrupting Temple to reassure her.

“You’re the best actor in the world,” Goldstein said. “Juno has taught me more about acting than any person and I do go to anyone who is nice about my performance in Ted Lasso, it’s sort of half Juno. I’m just playing off what she gives me.”

Waddingham attested to Temple’s ability to transform as Fargo Season 5 will require her to.

“You’re a chameleon,” Waddingham said. “You swap and change. I was talking about this last night, you don’t know this, but seeing as we’re on the subject, I said that to several people last night. People don’t realize how much she immerses herself in everything she does. It’s flawless. She doesn’t let anyone see the work she does on every character.”

