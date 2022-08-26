‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Goes Haunted? Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin Tease an Eerie Experience [Exclusive]

Johnathan Knight from HGTV‘s Farmhouse Fixer doesn’t really believe in ghosts but admits he’s felt an eerie presence during a renovation.

Knight and co-host, designer Kristina Crestin transform historic homes and farmhouses, typically built in the 1700 and 1800s. Knight said he’s addicted to honoring the history and stories these old homes hold. But they both admitted that some late-night jobs can be a little spooky.

‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Season 2 has a historic house

Without giving too much away, Knight and Crestin said a home they work on this season has all the elements of what goes bump in the night.

“There is a first-period home we’re working on that has some major historical significance,” Crestin teased. “I’m not going to overstate it because we can’t, but it was just crazy to work on this house because I swear, I’m not like a ghost believer.”

“But like, popping in for one or two things in this house and you swear you hear noises. Like the homeowner had people do multiple, different ghost shows and readings in the house,” she added. “So it was like really interesting to work on a first-period house that is just filled with so much history. It’s very daunting.”

How does Jonathan Knight deal with ‘ghosts’?

Knight said some homeowners simply don’t even want to address the possibility that their house could be haunted. “Well, then it’s funny too because some other older houses, people will walk by and they’ll say, you know, the house is haunted. Right? We’ll ask the homeowner. And they’re like, no, we don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

“There’s been a few houses where I’ve been there late at night and I’m just like the only one there. And I’m like, I don’t really want to be here right now,” Knight added.

Knight joked that he doesn’t sage or bless older homes to chase spirits away. “I just go in and say, ‘Ghosts please be nice,’ if they’re in there,” he laughed.

What can we expect from the ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ duo on season 2?

While Knight and Crestin couldn’t share anything more about the “haunted” house this season, they said viewers will see a more playful side of how they work together this season. “I think season 1 was great,” Knight said.

“That’s under our belt,” he added. “I think it’s giving us a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge on how to be playful and have fun. And I think that in season 2, it’s a lot more playfulness between me and Kristina. I think when we realized we don’t have to be all business. We can be goofy and do stupid stuff together.”

“I feel like we’re always thinking about the homeowner or design ideas, Crestin said, reflecting on their styles. “And I think that’s the thing that makes a lot of this work is we’re both working towards the same thing. We have a similar passion. I was not an old house person until I met John. So somehow I got on this modern farmhouse house, cottage, large shingle style homes like that. The new construction was like my jam. And then in comes this opportunity for old houses and I’ve now fallen in love.”

Crestin teased that there will be a lot more “dancing involved.”

She laughed, “I don’t know where the dancing came from! But I’m sure there’s gonna be a montage. I’m waiting to see but if there is, it’s like ‘Oh God hide under the covers!'”

Farmhouse Fixer is on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

