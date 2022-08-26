‘Farmhouse Fixer’: 3 Overlooked Quirks When Buying a Farmhouse According to Jonathan Knight

HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer is back for season 2. Host and New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight returns to help a couple refresh their new home. Here are a few overlooked items you might miss when buying a farmhouse.

Jonathan Knight’s clients bought their home without seeing it

During Farmhouse Fixer Season 2 Episode 1, Knight works with his new clients, Jeff and Megan. They live in Santa Monica, California, but decided to buy a house in New Hampshire so they could be closer to family.

“We felt this overwhelming feeling of missing out on things,” says Jeff during the show. “All our family is there. We miss out on the birthday parties. We miss out on all the big celebrations, and we want to slow down.”

One thing that’s different about this home purchase is that the couple bought it sight unseen. They saw the pictures of the 1798 home online and participated in video calls, but they’ve never seen the house in person. Knight joked with the couple about he saw the house in person before his clients did.

Although Jeff and Megan are happy to have a new home closer to their family, they’re nervous about what they’ll find when they tour the home in the flesh. Knight explained that farmhouses tend to have quirks that homeowners might not be prepared for.

Overlooked farmhouse quirks

1. Stairs tend to be narrow and might violate building codes

One thing Knight mentions is that farmhouses tend to have narrow stairs. This is one thing you’ll likely have to fix after you purchase your home. He says sometimes the stairs in farmhouses are not up to code.

Knight says some farmhouses aren’t suitable for the way people live today. “These stairs built in the 1790s, it was a whole different way of life back then,” he explains. “They’re not suitable for today’s living, and in some instances, they may not even pass code.”

2. Some older farmhouses have low ceilings

Knight says some older farmhouses have low ceilings, so that’s one thing to be aware of if you’re looking to make a purchase. “Ceilings in old houses are usually like 7 feet,” he says.

3. Don’t expect an open-concept layout

If you like an open concept, a farmhouse might not be for you. Knight says farmhouses tend to be boxy. “So many people want open-concept living now,” says Knight. “If you want that, go get a new house. You cannot do that to a 1790s house.”

Knight says having multiple rooms is what brings out the farmhouse charm. “That is the charm. It’s having all these small rooms.”

The takeaway

It’s best to see a home in person before you buy it. There could be all sorts of problems with the house that could add repair costs you weren’t prepared for. Jeff and Megan were lucky. They didn’t have any significant issues with their home. However, try to see your home before you commit making a purchase.

