Farrah Abraham Responds to Reports She Went Clubbing With Her 13-Year-Old Daughter

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has come under fire for her parenting. Viewers often go to her social media pages and leave mean comments. Recently, some fans accused the celebrity of going to a club with her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia. However, Abraham says that is not what happened. Here’s what the reality star said about what went down.

Farrah Abraham sets the record straight about allegedly clubbing with her daughter

Farrah says she and Sophia (along with Sophia’s friends) attended a concert that was for “all ages,” reports TMZ. The concert was reportedly held at The Empire Control Room, which is in Texas. According to the publication, Farrah felt it would be safer to accompany her daughter to this event, considering the tragedy that took place at Astroworld.

Although some fans complained, saying Sophia was under some type of age limit, Farrah told the publication there wasn’t an age limit. “Farrah says she wanted to educate her kid on how to have a fun yet safe time at a concert,” reports TMZ.

Farrah Abraham says she is an ‘amazing’ mom

Farrah has faced a lot of criticism over the years, but she says she is a great mother to Sophia. She posted a video on social media during which she discussed her relationship with her daughter. Farrah says she will make sure to keep a chart of her daughter’s pictures from her school picture day.

“I’m going to make my daughter’s school picture chart because I am an amazing mom,” says Farrah. “Regardless of what the tabloids say, or preach, or pray, or hope that I would be a bad mom—and also Teen Mom hoped that I would be a bad mom—I am the most amazing mom. I go above, I go beyond, and yes, I even took my daughter to a podcast and a dinner tonight. There were no other 10-year-olds there, but why not?”

Farrah Abraham stands up to her haters

During an interview with Logan Paul on his podcast, Impaulsive, Farrah spoke about some of the negative comments she receives. Although people can be mean, she tries not to let it get to her.

Paul asked Farrah if she gets a lot of negative feedback, and she said she does. However, the reality star says she just ignores people who don’t wish her well and stays focused on her life. She also says she is doing well in life, so the comments don’t bother her.

“I ignore the hate,” says Farrah. “I’m doing better and better every year. It’s good I know where the hate is. Why do people hate me? I don’t know.” Farrah also spoke about her time on the set of MTV’s Ex on the Beach. She said there was a lot of tension between her and the housemates. “People just like to make themselves feel better by attacking someone,” she said.

