Fashion Expert Claims Kate Middleton Is a ‘Few High-Heeled Steps Closer to Becoming Queen’ by Embracing a Favorite Style Trend of Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton remains one of the most fashion-forward members of the royal family. She has combined a style that leans heavily on classic cuts while incorporating some fashion-forward trends. In her new role as the Princess of Wales, Kate becomes more of a standout than ever before as she represents the royal family at official functions. In doing so, one style expert claims Kate is a “few high-heeled steps closer to becoming queen’ by embracing a favorite fashion trend of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton has been a style trendsetter since 2010

Kate’s wardrobe has always benefitted a woman of her stature. She favored clean lines and muted colors that kept her looking fashionable but not competing against other senior members of the royal family.

Kate has always had a knack for high-low moments, incorporating the likes of Zara, Sézane, and & Other Stories into her public engagements, reported Harpers Bazaar. Her followers replicate many of Kate’s outfits and quickly scoop up her looks online. These include a Topshop dress she wore on an official trip to India, a look from ASOS maternity, and an L.K. Bennett red dress for an official royal visit, reported Hello! Magazine.

However, the Princess of Wales, at 40, appears to embrace her future as the Queen of the United Kingdom by employing a technique made famous by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A fashion expert claims Kate Middleton is a ‘few high-heeled steps closer to becoming queen’ and embraces a favorite fashion trend of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder discussed how Kate has evolved as a fashion trendsetter. She also noted that the Princess of Wales is taking a cue from her husband, Prince William‘s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II when it comes to a particular wardrobe staple.

Holder told Express that Kate’s career “has leveled up this year, as she takes on several additional titles, most famously that of The Princess of Wales, and gets a few high-heeled steps closer to becoming our Queen, and her wardrobe has reflected this.”

She said, “Kate Middleton’s timeless, unique style is no more apparent than in her choice of Christmas Day outfits worn to attend church in Sandringham.” But, as her role in the royal family continues to evolve, Holder explained that Kate’s style is “shifting slightly.”

“She has always favored beautifully tailored coats for the occasion. I’m sure this will continue, but she is wearing much bolder brighter colors.” This nod was evident during Kate’s appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston, MA.

Per People Magazine, Kate wore a formfitting, lime green Solace London dress which she rented from HURR, a UK rental platform. She accessorized the brightly colored gown with a diamond and emerald choker that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Historically, Queen Elizabeth favored bright colors. Kate adopts this style trend as her role evolves in the royal family. According to Readers Digest, the Queen wore these hues so people could see her through the crowds. This color scheme soon became her trademark look.

However, Kate has not yet ditched her traditional British style

Hours earlier, Kate wore a houndstooth belted dress during a solo visit to Harvard University. Per Town & Country, the high-necked, long-sleeved garment was from the collection of the Princess’ go-to-designers, Emilia Wickstead. Therefore, she continues to embrace her traditional British style while leaning into her future role as the king’s wife.

Kate and Prince William’s shared Instagram posted a photo of the Princess of Wales wearing the dress with a caption that explained her appearance at the University.

“Advances in science are at the heart of The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard. Great to see how international collaboration with The Centre for Early Childhood is facilitating the sharing of best practices in the early years across the Atlantic.”

