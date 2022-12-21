‘The Fast and the Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Bought a ‘Love Island’ When He Needed a Christmas Gift for His Young Daughter

The Fast and the Furious star Tyrese Gibson once made headlines for purchasing a “love island” as a Christmas gift for his young daughter. This news surprised many, especially after hearing more about the ugly court battle Tyrese engaged in over Shayla’s custody.

There are also those who recall he claimed his income was in shambles. How did he manage to pull off such a major purchase? Let’s take a closer look.

How did Tyrese afford the extravagant purchase of a ‘love island’?

Tyrese and his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, will share 50/50 custody of their daughter: https://t.co/KiqYD3SJim pic.twitter.com/CplAjZ7EXO — ESSENCE (@Essence) November 18, 2017

In 2018, Tyrese claimed his finances were in a state of disrepair. But the truth was revealed during his divorce hearings with ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson, as Wonderwall reports. In 2018 alone, he made over $2 million, owing to his hugely popular The Fast and the Furious franchise role.

Tyrese even made a desperate plea on social media, claiming his $13,000 monthly child support payment was too high. While he attempted to blame Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for delaying the filming of future Fast and Furious installments, the films have continued to roll out and he has taken additional acting roles since then.

Tyrese has found himself embroiled in divorce proceedings after the dissolution of each of his marriages. Each of his estranged wives has spoken out against him in the press as well.

Tyrese’s two divorces

Tyrese Believes ‘False Domestic Abuse’ Claims From Ex-Wife Ruined His Career — Norma’s accusations have resulted in him being, “unable to find work in the entertainment field.” https://t.co/DGZt5FgOOh pic.twitter.com/T6I1edvJfP — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY) August 14, 2018

His marriage to Norma Gibson only lasted three years, spanning from 2007 to 2009. Meanwhile, his union with Samantha Lee Gibson also ended after a three-year period, as the pair announced their split in December 2020.

His divorce from his first wife Norma was marked by a lengthy custody battle over their daughter Shayla, reports People. They shared custody at the time of the split. But a dispute arose when they did not agree on the child’s permanent location. Tyrese wanted the child to reside in Atlanta with him; Norma wanted Shayla to live in LA with her.

The battle got uglier, as Norma requested a restraining order. It was eventually granted on a temporary basis after Tyrese flew a banner over his daughter’s school. After further hearings, the couple came to a 50/50 custody agreement. Norma was granted $10,690 per month in child support. Neither party had to pay spousal support.

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Lee have jointly announced that they're amicably divorcing after over three years of being married.



Tyrese put out a post on his Instagram addressing their divorce. #OSG #Olorisupergal pic.twitter.com/FENcpz33bE — OSG (@OloriSupergal) December 30, 2020

Tyrese’s second divorce from Samantha Lee Gibson was just as contentious, as his tax returns were called into question. He was able to avoid a spousal support payment. The judge ruled that he would also owe Samantha over $10,000 per month in child support for Soraya.

Tyrese’s demeanor in court was so poor that the judge called him out when the ruling was made. “This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!” the judge said, according to Wonderwall.

So how did Tyrese purchase this ‘love island’?

Tyrese revealed the gift back in 2015, as Us Weekly reports. He was asked to shed some light on the most lavish gift he has ever given. The purchase was made on the heels of the aforementioned court battle with his first wife, Norma.

Tyrese Gibson and his daughter Shayla Somer Gibson in 2015 | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Related Tyrese Gibson Once Changed His Phone Number Because John Singleton Kept Calling Him to Do Movies

Tyrese had been denied a court-ordered custodial visit. Wisely, he was not willing to share the location of the island. But he did let fans know that he would post it on his Facebook page. According to him, the property is known as “Love Island.”