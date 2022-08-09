‘FBoy Island’ Exclusive: Kyland Hewett-Newbill Spills the Tea About His Beef with Mercedes Knox During Season 2

HBO Max tried its hand at reality TV dating in the summer of 2021, and FBoy Island became a smash hit. The show returned for its sophomore season in July 2022 with a fresh batch of FBoys and Nice Guys. FBoy Island Season 2 introduced us to Kyland Hewett-Newbill, who found himself at the center of some drama with fellow FBoys Mercedes Knox and Austin Sikora.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding FBoy Island Season 2.]

‘FBoy Island’ star Kyland was banished to Limbro midway through the season. | Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Kyland Hewett-Newbill had drama with Austin Sikora and Mercedes Knox during ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

Kyland and Mercedes quickly connected with Louise Barnard, one of the three women tasked with sniffing out the FBoys from the group of men. When Kyland and Louise went on a steamy date, the two discussed other guys in the house. Louise asked whether or not Mercedes came on the show as an FBoy or a Nice Guy. Kyland confirmed the former. When Mercedes learned about the conversation, he blew up at Kyland in the mansion during episode 3 of FBoy Island Season 2.

However, Mercedes wasn’t the only man with a problem with Kyland. Austin Sikora overheard a conversation of Kyland’s with some of the other men in the house. He immediately went to Louise and told her Kyland referred to her as a “25-cent kissing booth.” Kyland denied the claim during the elimination ceremony, but we asked him whether or not he actually used those words.

“I definitely said that,” Kyland said, laughing. “What had happened was we had just gotten back from our date, you know, the hot tub scene and all that. So, I’m sitting with the guys and talking about it, and they’re asking me like, ‘Did you kiss her? Did you kiss her?’ I look to my right, and she’s over there making out with Benedict. And I’m just like, we just got back. So that’s where the 25-cent thing came from.”

Kyland Hewett-Newbill says the show ‘robbed him and Mercedes Knox of a good rivalry’

Louise eliminated Kyland in FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 4 after Austin told Louise that Kyland referred to her as a “25-cent kissing booth.” Kyland felt that robbed him and Mercedes of a rivalry that could’ve made for great television.

“Mercedes is definitely, definitely an FBoy,” Kyland told us. “We got robbed out of a good rivalry between me and Mercedes that could have lasted because I got out on episode 4. I was gone and I feel like me and him going head to head like that would have been good because I was coming up about episode 3 or episode 4. I fell off real fast. But yeah, I know. He was lowkey worried for sure, and after our fight, we didn’t talk. We did not talk, we walked by each other and not a word; we real-life hated each other.”

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 star Kyland Hewett-Newbill says that he and Mercedes Knox are ‘cool now’

Everyone knows that reality TV producers often create situations that cause drama. However, despite Kyland and Mercedes’ argument in the mansion, the two managed to squash their rivalry.

“We squashed it now, we’re cool. In the house, though, we did not say a word.”

All episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 with Kyland are now streaming on HBO Max.

