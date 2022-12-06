‘FBoy Island’ on HBO Max Is Reportedly Canceled, but Could It Find a New Home?

HBO Max introduced a new show to streaming that leaned into the gaming aspect of dating. FBoy Island puts three women’s judgments to the test. However, its reportedly been canceled. Here is why there’s still some hope for it to return.

Nikki Glaser wanted to return for ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3

Season 2 showed three new women meeting 24 men to try to find love, hopefully with a nice guy, and potentially win money. It also brought back some recognizable faces from season 1.

Nikki Glaser told Newsweek that she loves hosting the series. “I will do FBOY Island for the rest of my life,” she said. “It is the best job I have ever had, and I have had a lot of good jobs.”

The show’s filming location in the Cayman Islands is one of the great perks of the job. “It’s just living on an island, getting to watch a reality show from the sidelines, and not having the stresses of being on it,” Glaser explained. “My whole day is just hanging out at a beach waiting for their date to be over so I can come in and go, ‘how was your date?’ I mean, it’s the dream job, I don’t have to do anything.”

Glaser is one of the executive producers of the series. She talked about making sure the cast had fun while filming.

‘FBoy Island’ is reportedly canceled

The dating reality show reportedly won’t be returning for a third season. Variety reports that it has been canceled as part of the closing of Warner Bros and the merger with Discovery.

CEO David Zaslav is reportedly seeking to save money by reducing redundancies in unscripted shows. His goal is to find $3 billion in savings over the following three years.

Fans of the show might find some hope in other news. The company behind the series, STXalternative, is shopping it around to other networks and platforms, according to Deadline.

If ‘FBoy Island’ returns, fans should expect a twist

The second season put a new twist on the game. Tamaris Sepulveda made it to the end with two nice guys, Niko Pilalis and Casey Johnson. Instead of choosing either of them, Tamaris revealed she’s an FGirl and chose to take the money.

Some fans were upset by this twist since the first season ended with a fboy choosing the money and being villanized for it. He also didn’t get to keep the prize, and it was donated.

It’s likely there might be a new twist in store if the show gets a third season. But fans will have to wait and see if it gets a new home.

