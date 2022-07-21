‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who Is Benedict Polizzi? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More

The HBO Max reality TV dating show FBoy Island Season 2 returned on July 14, 2022. The new season brings in a new crop of self-proclaimed FBoys, self-proclaimed Nice Guys, and three new women tasked with figuring out who’s who. One of the men on FBoy Island is Benedict Polizzi. Is he an FBoy, or does he have good intentions? Here’s everything we know about Benedict, including his Instagram, real job, age, and more.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 stars Benedict Polizzi and Louise Barnard

Who is ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 cast member Benedict Polizzi?

Benedict quickly stands out in the group of men on FBoy Island Season 2 thanks to his hilarious takes on everything from the tongue-in-cheek show itself to the other men sharing the island with him. He quickly connects with Louise Barnard, one of the three women leading the charge this season.

When asked what Benedict likes to do for fun by People, the Indiana boy had a pretty simple answer – “eating rotisserie chicken in his car and biting his nails.” (Honestly, if you don’t enjoy those things as well, we’re questioning whether or not you’re really living.) Benedict also said he joined FBoy Island Season 2 to “fall in love with a girl who has great eyebrows and get a tan while doing it.” Thankfully for him, Louise, Mia Emani Jones, and Tamaris Sepulveda all have excellent eyebrows.

How old is Benedict Polizzi, and what does he do for a living?

If you chuckled while watching Benedict on your television screens, there’s a good reason. The 31-year-old works as a standup comedian.

Where to find Benedict Polizzi on Instagram, TikTok, and more

Many contestants join reality TV shows like FBoy Island because of the potential opportunities their appearance might create in the future. Some of them become influencers on social media, while others go on to appear on more reality TV series. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Benedict. The FBoy Island Season 2 star already has a massive following of 1.4 million followers on TikTok. Benedict’s popularity on the app comes from his series like “Polite Catcalling” and “Who’s Buying This?”

If TikTok’s not your thing, don’t worry. Viewers can check out Benedict on Instagram under the username @benedictpolizzi. Benedict’s account includes pictures of him from his time on FBoy Island Season 2, clips of his standup routines, and attending events like the Kentucky Derby. Fans of the show can find Benedict on Twitter as well.

What do spoilers suggest for ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 star Benedict Polizzi?

Unlike shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, FBoy Island manages to keep audiences from spoiling the show. However, Benedict’s time on FBoy Island hints that he stays out of the drama for the most part. While the other men resort to telling the women about the other guys’ unsavory behavior (we’re looking at you, Austin,) Benedict relies on his humor and charm to win over Louise. Right now, the odds seem pretty good for the comedian to make it pretty far into the game. Fans will have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Tune in to HBO Max on Fridays to watch new episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 and to see how Benedict’s story plays out over the season.

