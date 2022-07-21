‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Every FBoy in the Cast

HBO Max’s FBoy Island Season 2 returned on July 14, 2022, with a brand new crop of self-proclaimed FBoys and Nice Guys, along with three new women tasked with weeding out the men there with good intentions. With a $100,000 prize at stake, it’s understandable why Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda put plenty of thought into their potential partners. However, we’ve got the complete list of every FBoy in the cast.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding FBoy Island Season 2 Episodes 1-6.]

FBoys as far as the eye can see…

Garrett Morosky became King FBoy in season 1

If you watched FBoy Island Season 1, you might remember the jaw-dropping finale when FBoy Garrett Morosky ditched Sarah Emig to try and take home that cold, hard cash for himself. After sweeping Sarah off her feet all season long, Garrett’s true colors came out in the final episode. Despite Sarah putting all her faith in Garrett and believing he had changed for the better, Garrett became King of the FBoys. However, host Nikki Glaser stopped him in his tracks. Instead of taking the cash for himself, the show forced him to donate it all to the charity of Sarah’s choice.

In FBoy Island Season 2, Glaser made it clear up front that there would be no reneging on the deal this time, and if a man chose to stiff his potential partner, he would get all the money. This season, plenty of men put on their best faces and attempted to woo the ladies by saying all the right things. However, it wasn’t long before they revealed who secretly came on the show for the money and nothing more. The most memorable FBoy from season 1 was Garrett, but Casey Johnson, Peter Park, and others gave him a run for his money.

You’re building the perfect #summerfling. What’s the facial hair situation? How long are the inseams? Is he an FBOY or a “Nice Guy”? Tell us in the comments below. #FBOYIsland pic.twitter.com/9veH0NhyNC — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 18, 2022

RELATED: What Are the Rules in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Which men were outed as FBoys in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2?

Each man reveals their Nice Guy or FBoy status when they get eliminated by one of the women. However, halfway through the season, FBoy Island shakes things up and has each remaining cast member announce whether or not they came on the show as a Nice Guy or an FBoy. The rest of the season shows the women either trying to change them from bad boys to suitable partners, or they relish in the fact that they chose a Nice Guy from the beginning. Here’s all of the FBoys from season 2.

Braydon Elgar

Kian Lewis

Danny Louisa

Nick Warfield

Mercedes Knox

Lukasz Yoder

Michael Dakessian

Zach Wambold

Nick Priola

Nikolay Pranchanko

Elijah Connolly

Noam Atzil

Kyland Hewett-Newbill

Austin Sikora

Think you know the #zodiac? Match these guys to the sign you think they are in the comments. #FBOYIsland pic.twitter.com/P0rlVnNw3E — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 19, 2022

We still don’t know if Peter Park is a Nice Guy or an FBoy in ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

One man on the show didn’t reveal his status by FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 6, and that is none other than Peter Park. Peter appeared in the first season of the show. One of three ladies from last season, CJ Franco, eliminated Peter in the first round after sniffing out his FBoy tendencies. However, he returned in FBoy Island Season 2, much to Mia’s excitement. Mia developed a crush on him after seeing him on the show, and she zeroed in on him as soon as he arrived on the island.

All of Mia’s other connections revealed themselves as FBoys, and she braced herself for Peter’s announcement. Unfortunately, episode 6 cuts to black before audiences hear what Peter says. That means fans need to tune in next week to see his reveal.

New episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 drop on Thursdays on HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who Is Casey Johnson? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More