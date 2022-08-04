‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Are Mia Emani Jones and [SPOILER] Still Together?

HBO Max aired the final two episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 on Aug. 4, 2022, and the three leading ladies this season, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda, developed connections with some of the men. Some of the guys revealed themselves as FBoys, while others were Nice Guys. So, who did Mia choose in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale, and are they still together?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding FBoy Island star Mia Emani Jones.]

‘FBoy Island’ star Mia Emani Jones | Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Who did Mia Emani Jones choose in the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 finale?

Mia entered the final ceremony with Danny Louisa and Peter Park. Each of the men got the opportunity to confess their feelings about Mia before she made her decision.

Danny led with how far they had come since the beginning of their time on FBoy Island Season 2. He told the cameras in a confessional, “I’m real about this. I can confidently say that I’m no longer an FBoy because of her. I just hope she makes the right choice.”

When Peter confessed his feelings for Mia, he said, “Mia, you have challenged me when I got too comfortable. You believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I came as an FBoy, but I’m leaving tonight as reformed. I want to continue to be challenged by you, and grow old with you. And as you once told me, we ride together, we die together, Peter and me are for life.”

She struggled with her decision, but FBoy Island Season 2’s Mia ultimately chose Peter over Danny. The decision didn’t shock many viewers because Mia was very vocal about her connection with Peter from the first episode. She watched Peter on FBoy Island Season 1 and developed a crush on him.

Are Mia Emani Jones and Peter Park still together?

While Mia and Peter walked out of the FBoy Island mansion with plans to pursue a relationship with one another, it looks like things fizzled out between the two soon after filming ended. Mia sat down with Distractify and told them that she and Peter had split, but the couple remained on friendly terms. Since the breakup, Mia has spent her time working and going back to school.

“I’ve been busy trying to get myself back on track with graduating and becoming a doctor,” Mia told Distractify.

Well, Mia, if it didn’t work out with Peter, maybe there’s a chance with Danny. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Mia Emani Jones had no fears about taming an FBoy on ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2

Mia may not have walked away with the man she’ll marry in the FBoy Island Season 2 finale, but she definitely proved she has what it takes when it comes to taming an FBoy. All of the men Mia grew closest with during her time on the show revealed themselves as FBoys, and while the announcement initially shocked her, she didn’t back down.

“I went there for love,” Mia told the Tampa Bay Times. “I went there to find a genuine connection. So to me, it doesn’t matter their status, like if they’re an FBoy or a Nice Guy. I just want someone to like me for me and I can tame an fboy if I need. My mom did it with my dad, so it’s in my blood.”

