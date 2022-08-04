‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Star Breaks Down His Relationship with ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick [EXCLUSIVE]

The HBO Max reality TV series returned on July 14, 2022, with FBoy Island Season 2. This season brings fans three new women trying to determine the FBoys from the Nice Guys in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. FBoy Island Season 2 star Danny Louisa stopped by Showbiz Cheat sheet to chat with us about his time on the show, including the drama hinting that he and Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick dated in the past.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding FBoy Island Season 2 with Danny Louisa.]

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 star Danny Louisa fell fast for Mia Emani Jones. | Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max

The ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 host, Nikki Glaser, gave the women access to the men’s social media profiles

After Louise Barnard, Mia Emani Jones, and Tamaris Sepulveda developed some close connections with a few of the men this season, FBoy Island Season 2 host let the women do a deep dive into their social media profiles. Danny and Mia felt a spark early on in the series, and Mia grabbed the chance to snoop around on Danny’s social media. When looking, the women found photos of him with Jersey Shore star Angelina. Immediately, the women began to wonder if Danny and Angelina were dating, even though the photos of the two together at a wedding are completely innocent.

FBoy Island Season 2 producers ran with the idea that Danny and Angelina were possibly romantically connected, but Danny stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet to set the story straight.

Danny Louisa and Angelina Pivarnick have never dated

Of course, a scandalous rendezvous between two reality television stars makes for good TV, but there’s no secret love affair happening between Danny and Angelina.

“It’s like we both come from Staten Island; we both hang out at the Jersey Shore. It’s just inevitable that we know each other. The whole thing with me and her dating – everybody knows that she’s married. It’s something that wasn’t hidden. I know Chris personally and I’ve spoken to Chris multiple times. Chris knows who I am as a friend. I’ve hung out with them down in Jersey Shore multiple times at Martell’ Tiki Bar and at Jenks. I’ve been out with both of them before,” Danny explained.

The FBoy Island Season 2 star also added, “Angelina was there for me during my breakup, and she helped me out a lot. I’m a big advocate of mental health now. So during my breakup, I got in a very dark place, and Angelina was there for me a lot. She always was texting me, checking up on me.”

How did ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 star Danny Louisa end up at a wedding with Angelina Pivarnick

Danny also pointed out that he didn’t actually search Angelina out as a date to the particular wedding in question. In reality, Angelina made the offer as a way to help Danny get through a tough time after his breakup.

“I told her I had to do the wedding. And she was like, ‘Do you plan on bringing anyone?’ I told her, ‘I don’t know, but I already paid for the plus one.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, I don’t mind coming with you. I think Chris is going away for that weekend. So I can come with you if you’d like that.’ I thought, ‘That’d be perfect, you know? Cool. I have a good friend there.’ My mother knows Angelina already. So it was just a friend going to a wedding as another friend so I didn’t have to go by myself.”

