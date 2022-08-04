‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Star Niko Pilalis Picked Up on Clues That [Spoiler] Was an FGirl [Exclusive]

HBO Max‘s hit reality TV show FBoy Island Season 2 now has all episodes available for those interested in watching a new trio of women grapple with the task of weeding out the FBoys from the Nice Guys. This season, self-proclaimed Nice Guy Niko Pilalis developed a connection with one of the leading women, Tamaris Sepulveda. Niko stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet to talk about everything from his relationship with Tamaris to his friends in the house. Here’s everything you need to know.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding FBoy Island Season 2.]

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Niko Pilalis with Casey Johnson | Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 contestant Niko Pilalis had an idea that Tamaris Sepulveda might be an FGirl

The biggest twist in FBoy Island history occurs in the final episode of season 2. Mia Emani Jones and Louise Barnard, the other two leads, chose their men. Thankfully, both of their guys opted to split the $100,000 cash prize with them. However, the night took a hard left turn when it came time for Tamaris to choose between Niko and reformed FBoy Casey Johnson. Instead of pursuing a relationship with either of the guys, Tamaris decided to keep the entirety of the cash prize for herself. She then revealed that she came on FBoy Island Season 2 as the show’s first FGirl.

We asked Niko if he had any idea about the trick up Tamaris’ sleeve. The Chicago native replied, “I think I had an inkling, and I honestly don’t even know if I would go as far as to call Tamaris an FGirl. I just think that under the circumstances, that was the best choice for her, which as men, we have to respect. I think it’s kind of it’s a tough situation, being on reality TV. But yeah, there are just certain things. I think when we were speaking, she kind of mentioned, ‘Oh, I don’t want to settle down.’ Or that she had been in open relationships. And when you start hearing some of those things, some lightbulbs go on.”

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’: What Is Casey Johnson Doing in 2022?

About that whole ‘locker room talk’ convo…

Niko came under fire when he defended another one of the men during the elimination ceremony. When Louise asked Niko about Kyland’s description of her as a “25-cent kissing booth,” Niko answered honestly. He told the women he didn’t remember exactly what Kyland said but categorized it as “locker room talk.” That irritated the women and ultimately caused Niko to get eliminated.

“In the actual situation, I remember the conversation. If you watch, you see me, and I’m even bent over a little bit listening to see what he’s talking about. It doesn’t look very good. But the actual specifics of what he said, I actually don’t remember to this day,” Niko explained.

Now, he realizes his mistake in labeling it as “locker room talk.” He continued, “I should start by saying, you know, I made the wrong decision. I should have never defended him. That was wrong. What’s most important, and what I think I kind of lost sight of, is that there are three women on this show putting themselves out there in front of cameras. And, you know, even though bro code might look cool among viewers, it wasn’t really my intent. When I was in front, listening, and I was explaining it, I was like, ‘Yeah, I just used a very, very poor phrase in ‘locker room talk.'”

It's a battle broyale as we close in on the #FBOYIsland finale. New episodes stream tomorrow, only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/fdH0PAhZeW — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) August 3, 2022

Can fans expect to see ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 star Niko Pilalis on their TVs again?

We had to ask whether or not Niko has any plans for more reality TV. The 29-year-old says there’s a chance.

“I do think it’s a place I can really express and be myself. And like I said, I really learned a lot about myself going through the whole experience, and I think I came out a better man and probably a better partner to someone after going through it. I’m generally thankful for that. So, I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m applying for anything, but if something was to come my way, I’d definitely be interested.”

All episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are streaming on HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Why Do Casey Johnson and Peter Park Have Beef?