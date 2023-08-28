The actor has dealt with these feelings for many years as the star of the Netflix series.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has spent the better part of eight years associated with the Netflix series. However, the actor began suffering from regular panic attacks around the same time. These emotional responses happened during the height of Stranger Things‘ popularity. How did Wolfhard deal with his feelings, and the A-list celebrities who helped him understand his feelings were entirely normal?

‘Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s panic attacks deeply impacted his life

In an interview for GQ Magazine, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) discussed how panic attacks deeply impacted his life. He shared how some of his co-stars helped when Wolfhard felt particularly overwhelmed.

The actor told the publication about a moment when he became particularly overwhelmed while filming a scene with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas). Instead of continuing to film, the actors surrounded their friend.

Filming stopped, and the trio was given a few moments while Matarazzo and McLaughlin helped soothe Wolfhard. They hugged him until the panic attack stopped.

In response, Wolfhard said that the trio had a friendship that would bond them beyond filming for the Netflix series. “Gaten and Caleb, we’re for life. Bonded for life. They were like, ‘Dude, we’re the only people that know what it’s really like.’”

Which A-list actors also lent Finn Wolfhard a helping hand?

Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton on the set of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 | Netflix

In dealing with these sometimes debilitating panic attacks, Finn Wolfhard has several older, more experienced actors who open up to him about their life experiences. Two of these are Jesse Eisenberg and Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder.

Ryder, a child star in the 1990s, understands the pressures of growing up in the public eye. Her unique perspective on the industry is one Wolfhard genuinely appreciates.

Likewise, “She dated Dave Grohl and MCA from Beastie Boys and all these people. I could ask her what it was like knowing Kurt Cobain, and she tells me everything. It’s insane.”

Another close friend of Wolfhard’s is Jesse Eisenberg. He directed Wolfhard in When You Finish Saving the World.

“I’ve always been what my mom calls a soft boy,” Wolfhard admits. GQ contacted Eisenberg, who said this generation is more “aware” of their emotions. “That said,” adds Eisenberg, “I think he’s incredibly unusual.”

Wolfhard reached out to the actor/director early in 2023 when he was experiencing some anxiousness. He wanted to know if Eisenberg had ever experienced something similar. “[Eisenberg] was like, ‘”Have you met me? I’m the most nervous guy in the entire world.”

What does Finn Wolfhard expect from ‘Stranger Things’ season 5?

As Stranger Things sets up to film its final season, Finn Wolfhard told GQ he feels a mix of emotions. He is nervous, excited, and hopeful as someone graduating from school.

“I was stoked, actually, after I watched four,” Wolfhard explains. “Like, ‘Oh hell yeah. Let’s finish this.’”

He understands that while he is excited to finish his work on Stranger Things, he is also enthusiastic about the future. “It’s going to be nuts to finish it. It’s going to be amazing, but it’s going to be nuts.”

“I’m not concerned with being relevant at all, ever. I’m just concerned with the people around me and the jobs that I’m doing day-to-day,” Wolfhard continues.

Stranger Things season 5 was set to begin shooting this year. However, the SAG-Aftra writers’ strike led to a production hold. The series’ final season is reportedly set to be even shorter than season 4.