Finneas Addresses Age Gap Between Billie Eilish and her Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford: ‘I Want My Sister to Be Happy and Safe’

Billie Eilish revealed that she is dating Jesse Rutherford, and a fan recently slammed the singer’s brother Finneas over the age difference between Eilish and her boyfriend. Here’s what Finneas said about his sister’s relationship and how fans reacted.

Billie Eilish fans are worried about her age difference with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

In November, Billie Eilish opened up about her relationship with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford. The “Bad Guy” singer just turned 21 on Dec. 18, and her boyfriend is 10 years her senior at 31.

“It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Eilish told Vanity Fair of her new romance. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer has received criticism over the age gap in her relationship. Many accused Rutherford of “grooming” Eilish because photos show he has known her since she was a young teenager. The couple seemingly responded by dressing as an old man and a baby for Halloween.

Although Eilish is famously close to her older brother, Finneas, the musician has kept quiet about his sister’s love life.

Finneas defended the age gap between Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas recently opened up about the “Your Power” singer’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford.

A TikTok user created a video featuring a clip of Finneas saying he hasn’t “laughed once” at any of her videos telling her parents that a celebrity died. After showing Finneas speaking, the TikTok user said, “Oh yeah? Well your sister is dating a 31-year-old man and your music is s***ty, so.”

In the comments section of the video, Finneas addressed the age gap between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions,” he wrote.

Most Billie Eilish fans loved Finneas’ statement about her relationship and age gap with Jesse Rutherford. They discussed the TikTok video and Finneas’ comment in a Reddit thread.

“What do they expect finneas to do about this?” one fan wrote. “Billie is an adult and his sister (not his child) so he ultimately has no authority over her life decisions even if he doesn’t agree with them.”

“I didn’t know people were really out here expecting Finneas of all people to do something about an adult relationship that isn’t his own,” said another fan. “In general though, the only thing outsiders can really do in regards to these relationships is let their loved ones know that they’re there and have a support network to go back to.”

Many fans pointed out that Finneas could be talking to his sister about her relationship behind closed doors, and that he might not want to isolate her by bashing her relationship publicly.

“People are really weird about wanting celebs to put their family on blast so publicly,” said one fan. “Having your brother bash your boyfriend to the world isn’t going to help a 21 year old see the light or do any good. Have we not had siblings date questionable people?”