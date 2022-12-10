‘Firefly Lane’: 3 Reasons Why Kate Didn’t Deserve Tully

Netflix‘s Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 has many fans debating the friendship between Kate Mularkey and Tully Hart. Both characters are flawed in their own ways, but it seems Kate has become the villain of the season — especially after the reason why she’s mad at Tully was revealed. Is Kate a worse friend than Tully? Here are three examples of her selfish behavior.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1.]

Kate ignored Tully in times of need in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2

Tully (Ali Skovbye, Katherine Heigl) has proven several times that she’ll drop everything to be at Kate’s (Roan Curtis, Sarah Chalke) side in times of need, and she’ll do whatever it takes to support her friend. She was always there to listen to Kate vent about her family and her relationships.

In season 1, Tully bailed on a Hollywood party to take Kate to a PTA dance, and she made sure Kate felt beautiful by trading dresses with her. Then, in season 2, Tully chartered a jet in the middle of a massive lawsuit so that Kate could see Johnny (Ben Lawson) in the hospital.

Kate doesn’t often seem concerned with Tully’s feelings. Fans saw this a lot in season 2 when Kate would ignore Tully’s attempts to vent. One example is their long-distance friendship, when Kate had a house party and couldn’t be bothered to listen to Tully’s phone call about her finding her father. Years later, Kate did this again when Tully called to explain that she bailed Cloud (Beau Garrett) out of jail. Kate was too preoccupied with flirting with Johnny.

When Kate does do something for Tully, she has to remind Tully of that, as if she’s holding it over her head and expecting something in return.

“She gives 50% and wants 110% in return,” one fan wrote about Kate in a Reddit discussion.

Kate let her own self-esteem interfere with her friendship with Tully

Kate often resents Tully for her looks and the attention Tully gets. When she feels jealous of Tully, she’ll find a reason to be upset with her. At the PTA dance in season 1, Kate walked out without telling Tully because she was upset that Tully danced with Kate’s crush — the least Tully could have gotten was an explanation.

When Kate and Tully were younger, Kate got angry at Tully because Eugene (Seth Isaac Johnson) asked Tully out first. That wasn’t Tully’s fault at all, especially because she immediately directed Eugene to Kate. In many cases, Kate got angry at Tully because of her own insecurities, which she carried well into adulthood.

“I found it a bit annoying that she couldn’t fix this insecurity over 30 years, like you would think having her own family would help her realize her worth does not need to be weighed against Tully’s and that she is her own person, but it seems she still thinks she’s in Tully’s shadow at 40,” another Reddit user shared.

Kate punished Tully too harshly when their friendship ended in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2

Many Firefly Lane fans are angry over the way Kate and Tully’s friendship ended. She cut Tully off for weeks after the car accident without giving Tully a chance to explain herself. And while Kate had a right to be angry at Tully for putting Marah (Yael Yurman) in danger, she punished Tully too harshly.

Tully grew up with very little family, so she became a part of Kate’s. When Kate’s father died, Tully only wanted to pay her respects at the funeral of the man who was like a father to her. Kate claimed that Tully was making it about her, but that didn’t seem to be the case at all. Many fans argue that she went too far by excluding Tully from the funeral.

Beyond that, Kate spent over a year freezing Tully out and then went back to Tully as soon as she needed her. She was only willing to restore a 30-year friendship when she learned about her cancer and yearned for Tully’s support. At that point, it seemed like Tully was just getting used to life without Kate.

“Does she even miss Tully or just the support?” one fan asked in a Reddit thread.

Hopefully, Kate and Tully will be able to have a long conversation about their friendship in season 2 part 2.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2 part 2 premieres on June 8, 2023.