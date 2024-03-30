Most royal fans remember Prince Louis’ behavior the day of the now-late Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Pageant in 2022. The little prince’s rambunctious and cheeky antics became an instant highlight reel. But with so much attention on what Louis was doing, royal watchers didn’t even realize that at one point there was a fistfight happening right behind him.

Now, a video circulating online shows the moment fists were flying and how it took a hug from Princess Charlotte to calm things down. Plus, what the young princess got in trouble for doing that day.

Who got into a fight before Princess Charlotte calmed everyone down

Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, and Lena Tindall attend the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The platinum pageant was attended by not just working royals but also non-working members of the royal family including Zara and Mike Tindall who brought along their daughters Mia and Lena. At one point during the show, a battle royale broke out right behind the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) who had her own hands full that day handling Prince Louis.

A video uploaded to TikTok in March 2024 shows Mike and Zara’s oldest daughter, Mia, leaning over to say something to her sister. Apparently, Lena didn’t like what her sibling said and punched Mia in the side of her head. In turn, Mia elbowed her before Lena whacked her aside the head again. Mia swatted back at her and then the clip cuts to Charlotte giving Mia a comforting hug before the princess peers behind them to make sure Lena isn’t around. Kate joined in too with the hugs and sweetly pushed Mia’s headband back up.

The nine-second video has been viewed thousands of times with more than 200 likes and counting. The caption posted in the clip reads: “Brothers who have not hit each other, it is because they are not brothers.”

Some commenters agreed with that quote noting that Mia and Lena’s actions were just “typical kids” behavior, while another said it reminded them of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex when they were that age writing: “Same as Harry and William.”

What Princess Charlotte got into trouble for doing that day

Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis as Princess Charlotte tries to grab him | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Even though Charlotte seemed like a little peacemaker that night when she tried to cheer Mia up with a hug, she did get into trouble and was scolded by her mom earlier for something she did to Prince Louis.

Another video uploaded to TikTok shows the moment Louis’ actions got to be too much for his sister. In the 11-second clip, Louis can be seen putting his fingers in his mouth before Charlotte reaches over and pulls down his arm to force him to stop. Kate happened to see what her daughter did and corrected Charlotte for grabbing Louis like that. According to the clip, Kate told her: “Don’t do that!”

That video has been viewed more than 15 million times and has amassed over 4 million likes.