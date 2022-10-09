The 5 Most Iconic Alicia Keys Music Videos

Alicia Keys is one of the best-selling musical artists in the world, so it’s no shock that she’s also responsible for some of the best music videos in history. She’s been a major part of turning the music video into an art unto itself.

Alicia Keys | James Devaney/Getty Images

From her debut album to her most recent work, she’s crafted some truly amazing videos to go with her songs. Here’s our countdown of the five most iconic Alicia Keys music videos from the IMVDb.

1. Fallin’ (2001)

The lead single on Keys’ debut album obviously deserved a spot on this list. “Fallin'” opened No. 1 on the charts, so it’s appropriate that the music video is just as good. The song’s soulful lyrics and melancholic piano match the story perfectly as Keys sings of the love and pain she feels for her man behind bars.

The whole thing has a fantasy-like quality, almost like their love is a sweet dream contrasted against the nightmare that is reality.

2. A Woman’s Worth (2001)

For her next single after “Fallin,'” Keys and her team decided to make the music video a sequel. Following up sometime after the story in “Fallin’,” Keys’ partner is out of jail and on the straight and narrow. Trading out the sad piano for some funky synth, it’s clear things are still rough for the two, but their love is getting them through it.

A big part of the song and video is about people understanding the worth of their partners and the people around them, which contrasts the couple with good and not-so-good examples of others like them around the city.

3. No One (2007)

Keys’ “No One” was one of her biggest hits to date, with both the song and music video hitting No. 1 on the charts. A particularly meaningful song for the artist, it’s about clarity in relationships and being true in love.

With four distinct settings, Keys and the many instruments harmonize as she sings about her confidence in her relationship. Gears are a big part of the visuals, probably relating to how her and her partner fit together perfectly.

4. Another Way to Die (2008)

In addition to starring in films, Keys also makes music for them. “Another Way to Die” was created for the Bond movie Quantum of Solace. One of her rare collaborations of her early career, it’s an equally rare rock-focused track.

Blending piano and quick bursts of brass horns with a droning electric guitar, Keys and co-star Jack White sing about Bond and his exploits. All the while, they’re seen traveling through many Bond-like locations, particularly a desert environment like in the film, with bits like Keys inside the iconic through-the-barrel shot to tie it all together.

5. Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart (2009)

Released the same year as the infamous VMA incident, “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” is easily one of Keys’ best tracks and most intriguing videos. In the video, Keys is shown to have some kind of superpowers, reviving a dead dog and flying around. According to Keys, the album’s main theme is freedom, which is definitely showcased here.

However, the rug gets pulled out from under her when it’s revealed that she can’t touch her lover without hurting him with her powers. This tragic end contextualizes the lyrics throughout her yearning for his touch and presence, as well as the intro quote:

“There are those among us who are blessed with the power to save what is loved by another. But powerless to use this blessing for love themselves.”

RELATED: The Real Reason Beyoncé and Alicia Keys Never Released the Video From Their Duet ‘Put It in a Love Song’