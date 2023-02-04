Why a ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Customer Filed a $75,000 Lawsuit Against HGTV Stars Dave and Jenny Marrs

Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have a long list of happy clients, but one customer filed a lawsuit against the HGTV stars. Here’s why a customer sued the Marrses after the couple renovated their house.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars Dave and Jenny Marrs built their construction and renovation business in Arkansas

Dave and Jenny Marrs renovate classic and historic homes in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas on the reality show Fixer to Fabulous. Before starting their HGTV series, the couple launched the successful contracting company, Marrs Developing.

The Marrses have been married for 17 years and have five children. They met while working in different departments at the same company. Dave’s job required him to relocate and travel frequently, so the couple dated long distance for a while until Jenny agreed to move to Arkansas.

“We were originally drawn here because of the growing housing market – at the time, it was the perfect place to start a new building business (that was in 2004),” Dave and Jenny told At Home in Arkansas. “We love this area and all that it has to offer. In particular, the outdoor activities and how it’s a great place to raise a family. There’s never a shortage of things to do with the kids.”

They added that living in Bentonville is “like living in a modern-day Mayberry or on the set of a Hallmark movie.”

1 of Dave and Jenny Marrs’ customers filed a $75,000 lawsuit against the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars

While Dave and Jenny Marrs have restored several homes for happy customers on Fixer to Fabulous, one client was displeased by the HGTV stars’ work.

According to court documents obtained by CBS, a Northwest Arkansas couple filed a lawsuit against the Marrses in 2021 after the HGTV stars renovated their home for the show in 2018.

The lawsuit states that the Marrses “did not maintain an Arkansas Contractor’s License” and “Neither Marrs Developing, LLC nor Marrs Construction, Inc. obtained the required construction-related permits from Benton County, Arkansas for the remodel to occur at the home.”

The lawsuit also says the Marrses made several unauthorized changes to the home, which the plaintiffs claimed were not up to code and dangerous. The couple asked for at least $75,000 in compensation.

What is the HGTV stars’ net worth?

The outcome of the Fixer to Fabulous lawsuit is unknown, and Dave and Jenny Marrs have not commented on the case publicly. The HGTV show has filmed and aired more seasons since the lawsuit, indicating the case has not affected production of the series.

If Dave and Jenny Marrs must pay the requested $75,000, they can likely afford it. The couple has a combined net worth between $2 million and $5 million, according to several outlets like Closer Weekly and Distractify.

Most of the Marrs’ fortune comes from their successful HGTV show. Besides Fixer to Fabulous, they also joined season 3 of Rock the Block, and landed the spinoff show Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn. Dave and Jenny released a line of outdoor furniture collection at Walmart in April 2022.

The Marrses are also dedicated to giving back. They created The Berry Farm, an organization that provides local families with food and collects proceeds to fund agricultural and educational initiatives for children in Zimbabwe.