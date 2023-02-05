‘Fixer to Fabulous’: Why Dave and Jenny Marrs Add an American Flag to Every House They Renovate

Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs customize every renovation for their Arkansas clients, but there’s one thing the HGTV stars use in every design project they do: the American flag. Here’s why the couple puts a flag on each house they work on and what it means to them.

Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs | Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars Dave and Jenny Marrs moved to Arkansas for work

Dave and Jenny Marrs renovate classic and historic homes in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas on the HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous.

The couple has been married for 17 years and shares five children. They met while working together at the same company, but in different departments. Dave’s job required him to relocate and travel frequently. The couple dated long distance for a while until Jenny moved to Arkansas to build a life with Dave.

“I did the corporate world for two years, which was enough. It allowed me to meet Jenny… but I just got sick of it,” Dave said (per House Beautiful). “When I said I [was] going to start building again, Jenny took a big leap of faith and said we’ll try Arkansas for a couple of years.”

But a couple of years turned into over a decade and a half – sixteen years later, Dave, who is from Colorado, and Jenny, a Florida native, have never moved away from Arkansas.

“I think, like a lot of people do here, we came for a stint and realized how great a place it is,” said Jenny. “This is home.”

So you want to move here, and want your dream home? ?



While you’re in Northwest Arkansas, why not check out some of the houses that Dave and Jenny Marrs, the stars of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, have restored.#UKinAR #LifeinTheNaturalState #fixertofab



Image courtesy of @hgtv pic.twitter.com/gmo2sZUV1J — UK in Texas (@UKinTX) October 19, 2022

Why Dave and Jenny Marrs put an American flag on every house they renovate

While Dave and Jenny Marrs tailor each renovation project to their client’s needs, there is one decoration they use in every single home design they do. The Fixer to Fabulous couple places an American flag on each house they restore to honor veterans.

Jenny revealed on Instagram (via House Beautiful) that her grandfather and Dave’s father are both veterans. “It’s important for us to place an American flag on every house in honor of everyone who has served our country; including my amazing Father-in-law and my Papa,” she wrote.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Jenny shared an Instagram post showing a photo of an American flag. “We honor all Veterans today and everyday,” she captioned the image. “Thank you for the all [sic] of the sacrifices you’ve made for our country. You leave your families for long periods of time and put your life on the line in order to defend and protect all of us. Thank you seems insignificant.”

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ fans love the tradition of putting a flag on every home

Dave and Jenny Marrs fans love that the Fixer to Fabulous stars place an American flag on each home they renovate. They left supportive comments on Jenny’s Instagram post.

“I love that you put a flag on every house you do,” wrote one fan, while another said, “I love that you hang a flag at each job. Thank you [red heart emoji] [American flag emoji].”

And another fan commented, “Thank you for acknowledging the Veterans with every flag you fly on the projects you do. Coming from a long line of veterans dating back to the Civil War, most recently my husband US NAVY and our oldest son US ARMY, I appreciate your commitment to ALL Americans [heart hands emoji].”