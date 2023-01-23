‘Fixer to Fabulous’: Dave and Jenny Marrs Always Avoid This 1 Renovation Rule When Restoring a Home

Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have years of experience restoring houses, but there’s one renovation rule the couple always avoids. Here’s the one guideline the HGTV stars ignore and the unique rule they have created for themselves.

Dave and Jenny Marrs star in the HGTV renovation show ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs renovate classic and historic homes in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.

According to HGTV, Dave is “an expert craftsman, builder, general contractor and all-around handyman.” His wife, Jenny, “specializes in designing spaces that are welcoming and inviting.”

The couple has been married for 17 years, and they have five children: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke. Before Fixer to Fabulous, the Marrses turned down multiple opportunities to launch a TV show out of concern for their kids.

“Once you put yourself out in the public eye, you’re opening yourself up to scrutiny and all of the people’s opinions. Really, we were most concerned about protecting our kids,” Jenny said (via The List). “We didn’t want anything that would interfere with their childhood. We wanted to be really careful in making that decision, because it’s not just something we were doing, it would also impact our children and our family.”

But once they found the right production company, the couple felt confident in the content they’d be creating on Fixer to Fabulous.

Dave and Jenny Marrs always avoid this 1 renovation rule

While Dave and Jenny Marrs are expert home restorers, there is one renovation rule the Fixer to Fabulous stars always avoid: sticking to a strict timeline. They have learned that big projects never go exactly according to plan.

“Always plan on it taking longer and costing more,” Dave Marrs told House Digest in December 2022. “When you get into these, you never know what you’re going to get into.”

He said that unforeseen issues almost always crop up after starting a project. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Dave continued. “We’ve gotten pretty good about [renovating] homes, but it never fails: There’s always a surprise. I always tell people, ‘If this restoration takes an extra month or an extra two months, this is something that you’re trying to put together for your family for a lifetime, so take the time. If there’s something that you really want that’s going to take an extra month to get in, let it take an extra month. In the whole scheme of things, [to finish] this house how you want, you shouldn’t really have that strict time frame on it.’”

The ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars created 1 renovation rule they always follow

While Dave and Jenny Marrs aren’t afraid to eschew certain renovation guidelines, they have come up with one unique rule of their own: the couple places an American flag on every house they restore to honor veterans.

Jenny wrote on Instagram (via Per House Beautiful): “It’s important for us to place an American flag on every house in honor of everyone who has served our country; including my amazing Father-in-law and my Papa.”