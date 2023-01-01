Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and John McVie Got Drunk With Another Singer on Their ‘Wedding Night’

The most popular lineup in Fleetwood Mac includes Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks. During part of their tenure with Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie and John McVie were married. In an interview with The Guardian, Christine McVie revealed that another musician ended up crashing the first night of her unofficial honeymoon with John McVie.

Christine McVie and John McVie | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Joe Cocker crashed Christine McVie and John McVie’s honeymoon

Christine McVie and John McVie married in 1968 and divorced in 1976. In an interview with The Guardian, Christine McVie revealed that she and John McVie ended up getting drunk with singer Joe Cocker on their “wedding night.”

“It wasn’t really a honeymoon. We just got married locally because my mother was sick. Oddly enough, there was that famously husky-voiced singer … Joe Cocker! He was staying at the same hotel and he got plastered with us, on our wedding night! Until we kicked him out [laughs],” Christine McVie shared.

The members of Fleetwood Mac were known for their tumultuous interpersonal relationships, especially when creating the 1977 album Rumours. While fans are well-versed in relationship dynamics that played out during that time, Christine McVie does not have a negative view of making the album.

“It’s hard to say because we were looking at it from the inside, but we were having a blast and it felt incredible to us that we were writing those songs. That’s all I can say about it, really,” Christine McVie told The Guardian.

Christine McVie thinks she was ‘restrained’ in her drug use

In addition to their interpersonal dynamics being a highlight, the members of Fleetwood Mac also became known for their drug use.

Speaking with The Guardian, Christine McVie revealed that she and Nicks were “restrained” with their drug use during the band’s early years.

“No. I have to say I’m not guilt-free in that department but Stevie and I were very careful. The boys used to get provided with cocaine in Heineken bottle tops onstage, but Stevie and I only did the tiny little spoons. I suppose sometimes we got a bit out-there, but we were quite restrained, really,” Christine McVie shared.

She continued, “I always took fairly good care of myself. My drug of choice was cocaine and champagne. I didn’t use any other drugs at all. It’s easy for me to say, but I think it made me perform better. Maybe somebody could tell me different [laughs].”

Christine McVie died in 2022

On Nov. 30, 2022, Fleetwood Mac released a statement after it was announced that Christine McVie died at the age of 79 years old.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” Fleetwood Mac’s statement reads.

The statement continues, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

At the time of Christine McVie’s death, Fleetwood Mac was not actively touring or releasing new music.