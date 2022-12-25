Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie Thought Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Were the Band’s Best ‘Era’

The most popular Fleetwood Mac lineup includes Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks. In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Christine McVie shared that she thinks the “era” centered around Nicks and Buckingham was the best time in the band.

Fleetwood Mac | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Christine McVie enjoyed it when Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac was originally formed by Fleetwood, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer. When Nicks and Buckingham joined the band, they were dating, and the two broke up during their tenure in the group.

Christine McVie and John McVie were married and divorced during their time in the band, and Fleetwood and Nicks at one point had an affair together. Even with the interpersonal drama in the group, Nicks and Buckingham’s past relationship is typically the most well-known among fans.

Speaking with The Guardian in June 2022, Christine McVie admitted the “era” with Nicks and Buckingham was her favorite.

“I would be silly not to say the Stevie [Nicks] and Lindsey [Buckingham] era, because that was pretty sensational. We had our fights here and there, but there was nothing like the music or the intensity onstage,” Christine McVie shared.

How Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac

Speaking with The Guardian, Christine McVie shared her perspective of when Nicks and Buckingham first joined the band.

“We weren’t doing anything in Britain, so just decamped to America and fell into this huge musical odyssey. Stevie and Lindsey had been playing as a duo, made a great record [Buckingham Nicks], which to this day I really love, but hadn’t got very far,” she told The Guardian.

Christine McVie continued, “I think it was Mick [Fleetwood] who invited them to meet us. We all met in this Mexican restaurant, drank a few margaritas and decided to give it a go. We all got into this little rehearsal room and it just shot off like firecrackers.”

Christine McVie died in November 2022

Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. After his firing, the guitarist blamed Nicks for his departure.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Christine McVie shared that she “missed” Buckingham during the band’s An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour.

“I’d always want Lindsey back,” Christine McVie said. “He’s the best. Neil and Mike were such a cheerful couple, but Lindsey was missed.”

On Nov. 30, 2022, it was announced that Christine McVie died at the age of 79 years old. Fleetwood Mac was on hiatus at the time of her death and released a statement.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” Fleetwood Mac’s statement reads.

The statement continues, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”