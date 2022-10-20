1 Fleetwood Mac Song Just Made it Back on the Charts After Almost 35 Years

Fleetwood Mac remains an impressive band. Their signature album, Rumours, achieved a rare feat that adds to its legacy. The band has had several lineup changes over the years, but they continued producing hits. Need further proof? One Fleetwood Mac song just re-entered the charts 35 years later, and it’s not a cut from Rumours.

(l-r) John McVie, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham at the 1976 Rock Music Awards | CBS Broadcasting

Fleetwood Mac put songs on the Billboard charts several times

Finding chart success isn’t the sign of a stellar band, but it can indicate that the music resonates with fans. Fleetwood Mac wrote more than two dozen songs that stuck with fans.

“Dreams,” the Stevie Nicks-penned song Christine McVie found really boring, is Fleetwood Mac’s lone No. 1 song on the Billboard singles chart. Yet the band put another 24 songs on the Hot 100, eight of which were top 10s. “You Make Loving Fun,” “Go Your Own Way” and “Don’t Stop” were other Rumours songs to reach the charts.

Rumours found success upon its 1977 release, but another Fleetwood Mac song from an album a decade later just made it back on the charts nearly 35 years after its initial peak.

The Fleetwood Mac song ‘Everywhere’ made it back to the charts after being featured in a commercial

RELATED: Fleetwood Mac: A ‘Rumours’ Producer Said Christine McVie Is the ‘Only Real Sweetheart’ of the Band

Fleetwood Mac made Rumours amid relationship troubles and intraband squabbling, and the strife came through in the album’s lyrics. Tango in the Night from 1987 offered a bit of positivity.

McVie’s “Everywhere” includes the chorus “Oh / I want to be with you everywhere.” That was the perfect vocal for Chevrolet, which included the tune in ads for its line of electric vehicles (see it on YouTube). Thanks to that featured spot, the song hit Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart for the week of Oct. 22. The chart rewards newer releases but includes older songs with a viable reason to appear. (Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God” remains on the chart after its Stranger Things boost).

“Everywhere” is the most recent Fleetwood Mac song on the Hot 100. It peaked at No. 14 in early February 1988 and spent 18 weeks on the charts (one of the Mac’s longest runs).

Four more songs from Tango in the Night made it to the Hot 100: “Seven Wonders,” “Little Lies,” “Big Love,” and “Family Man.” The album achieved gold status less than three months after its April 1987 release and eventually went triple platinum.

‘Rumours’ remains the Mac’s defining album

RELATED: Who Fleetwood Mac Was Before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

It’s not evident listening to Rumours, but Fleetwood Mac started as a band with deep blues influences. Their earliest work rubs shoulders with The Rolling Stones’ roadhouse-style tunes and Led Zeppelin’s straight blues. The band changed when Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the group in 1975, and the Mac created their magnum opus two short years later.

The story behind Rumours — fractured relationship and intra-band affairs that nearly broke the band — is interesting, but it would be a footnote if not for the music. As Fleetwood Mac’s 11th studio album, Rumours remains the band’s biggest success in terms of album sales.

But with McVie’s 1987 Fleetwood Mac song “Everywhere” back on the Billboard charts after being featured in a Chevy commercial, maybe Tango in the Night will receive some love.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Was a ‘Guys’ Girl’ According to Carol Ann Harris