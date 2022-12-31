Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Goal Was to ‘Stay Alive’ Just Months Before Her Sudden Death

Christine McVie died suddenly in November, just a few months after the Fleetwood Mac star spoke of her upcoming 80th birthday and said her goal was to “stay alive.” Here’s what McVie said about her health, and how her Fleetwood Mac bandmates reacted to the news of her death.

Christine McVie | John Atashian/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie died at age 79 after a brief illness

On Nov. 30, Fleetwood Mac keyboardist, singer, and songwriter Christine McVie died at age 79 after a brief illness. McVie wrote many of the classic rock supergroups’ most popular songs, including “Songbird,” “Everywhere,” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

The musician’s family announced her death on her social media, sharing that McVie “passed away peacefully” at a hospital with her loved ones.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” the Instagram statement read. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Singer-songwriter-keyboardist Christine McVie, who enjoyed a long tenure in the London-bred band Fleetwood Mac before becoming a key contributor to the group’s multi-platinum success of the late ‘70s, died Nov. 30 after a short illness. She was 79. https://t.co/vq8ZOedAWz pic.twitter.com/VXNhK8maJn — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie said her goal was to ‘stay alive’ just months before her unexpected death

Just months before her death, Christine McVie revealed that she was working on her health and looking forward to her upcoming 80th birthday. She was battling back pain from scoliosis, which she described as “not much fun.”

“I’m just trying to get my back better and get myself into decent shape again,” McVie told Rolling Stone in June.

When asked what her goals were for the next few years, the keyboardist said, “Stay alive, hopefully.” She added, “Well, I’ll be 80 next year. So, I’m just hoping for a few more years, and we’ll see what happens.”

Fleetwood Mac isn’t Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie. An incredible singer and songwriter, and one of the coolest human beings in the room. RIP ? pic.twitter.com/h2NHymHfE8 — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) November 30, 2022

The Fleetwood Mac star’s bandmates shared touching tributes after her death

After the death of Christine McVie, several of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates shared sweet tributes honoring their friend.

“Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie,” drummer Mick Fleetwood wrote as part of his statement on Instagram.

Singer Stevie Nicks also posted a touching message on Instagram. “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had died,” Nicks wrote. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait.” At the end of her post, the “Dreams” singer wrote, “See you on the other side, My Love. Don’t forget me.”

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who toured with McVie as a duo, shared his grief on social media. “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” he tweeted. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, and a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today.”

The keyboardist’s ex-husband and former bandmate, John McVie, has not commented publicly on her death.