What Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Angel’ Has to Do With the Men in Stevie Nicks’ Family

Stevie Nicks is the songwriter behind Fleetwood Mac’s “Angel.” In this Tusk original, the artist described a “ghost” in her life, that may be a reference to her father, brother, and/or grandfather. Here’s what we know about this song and its connection to the “Edge of Seventeen” singer.

What is ‘Angel’ by Fleetwood Mac about?

After joining Fleetwood Mac with Lindsey Buckingham, Nicks became a songwriter for the rock band. She lent her skills to the 1979 album Tusk, penning the group’s song “Angel.” This song is about the “most beautiful things” in life that pass the narrator by.

“And to those that I love,” the lyrics state. “Like a ghost through a fog / Like a charmed hour and a haunted song / And the angel of my dreams / Angel of my dreams.”

The “ghost through a fog” line is a recurring theme throughout Nicks’ music, appearing in “Sweet Girl” and her solo song “Ghosts are Gone.” There are also references to the songwriter’s real life throughout “Angel.”

Stevie Nicks wrote ‘Angel’ by Fleetwood Mac about the men in her family

The 2015 remastered album was added to Spotify, with “Angel” earning over 3 million plays on the music streaming platform. Nicks later elaborated on the inspiration behind this original song.

“I wanted to write a rock ‘n’ roll song, and so it started out being much sillier than it came out,” Stevie said in a 1980 interview for a band documentary, according to Music Spotlight Magazine. “It didn’t end up being silly at all.”

The same source mentions lyrics relating to Nicks’ relationship with Buckingham — another Fleetwood Mac member who she had a romantic partnership with.

“I still look up when you walk in the room” could refer to their work together in the band, which extended for years after their breakup. Who is the “angel” that Nicks laments over? Most signs point to members of her family.

During an interview with Jim Ladd, Nicks noted that “Arawn” is related to Aaron, which as revealed by the songwriter, “is my father’s name, my brother’s [middle] name, and my grandfather’s name. So Arawan is many things to me,” including, she said, the “nonexistence of pain.”

“Arawn” is also a reference to the “Rhiannon” mythology. Occult World writes, “according to Welsh myth, Arawn is a loyal and beneficial ally.”

Stevie Nicks songs written for Fleetwood Mac

Nicks often illuminated her personal life through music. “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac was written, in part, about her failing relationship with Buckingham. “Storms” detailed her romance with Fleetwood Mac member Mick Fleetwood.

“Go Your Own Way,” written by Buckingham, told his perspective on his breakup with Nicks — even if some lyrics fictionalized their love story. Of course, Nicks branched out as a solo artist, gaining recognition for “Edge of Seventeen” and starring on FX’s American Horror Story.

