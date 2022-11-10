Christine McVie toured the world with Fleetwood Mac, although she developed a fear of flying in the 1990s. Thanks to the help of another bandmate, she overcame her phobia and now “loves” to travel by airplane. Here’s what we know about the “Songbird” songwriter.

Vocalist and keyboard player Christine McVie wrote songs for Fleetwood Mac

Singer/Songwriter Christine McVie performs on stage

For decades, McVie appeared as a vocalist, keyboard player, and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac. She created “Songbird” off Rumours, also partnering with bandmates John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks for “The Chain.” She’s also a featured vocalist on several Rumours and Tusks tracks.

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie had a fear of flying — until she thought ‘I’m actually enjoying this’

In 1998, McVie officially left Fleetwood Mac after almost 30 years, citing panic attacks and fear of flying. However, she didn’t always have a phobia of flying — after 1994, though, she began seeking out alternative forms of transportation.

“The [Northridge, California] earthquake happened in ‘94 and I developed a phobia about flying,” she said during an interview with CBS News (via Express).

“It was multiple reasons why I thought, ‘I’ve had enough. I wanna go home, and live in the country and get a Range Rover and get the dogs, the wellie [Wellington] boots, and the scarf and cook for the YMCA,’ or whatever,” she added.

Years later, McVie was asked for an update regarding her fear of flying. The artist explained that she overcame the obstacle thanks to the support of Mick Fleetwood — and rejoined Fleetwood Mac as a result.

“One day I just decided not to be afraid of it anymore, and that was it! I felt liberated,” McVie said during an interview with The Guardian. “Then I thought: ‘I’m actually enjoying this.’ Life’s too short to be afraid of things like flying. You’d never go anywhere. I love flying now.”

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks on being ‘fearless’ in the music industry

As the only two women in Fleetwood Mac (and women in the music industry during the 1970s), McVie and Nicks faced added challenges together. As a result, these two shared a close friendship — and Nicks described the importance of being fearless.

“I am pretty fearless, and you know why? Because I don’t handle fear very well; I’m not a good terrified person,” Nicks said to Interview Magazine, according to The Cut. “I learned that a long time ago.”

“You know when you walk into your house and there’s nobody there and all the lights are out,” she continued, “it’s like I just fearlessly go into the dark, because I know if I start creepin’ out that it’ll get me.”

