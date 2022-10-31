Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Thought About Writing a Book But ‘It Would Have to be Funny’

Fleetwood Mac is the Grammy Award-winning band behind “Dreams,” with Christine McVie acting as a songwriter, vocalist, and keyboard player. Although the artist has not written a book, she said an autobiography isn’t completely out of the question. Here’s what we learned from one recent interview with McVie.

Christine McVie wrote songs for Fleetwood Mac

Artists Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac perform on stage at Wembley Arena | Pete Still/Redferns via Getty Images

Christine McVie joined Fleetwood Mac, collaborating on albums like Rumours and Tusk with John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood. She created originals like “Songbird,” sometimes commenting on her experience with the rock band.

Christine McVie hasn’t written a book — but if she did, it would ‘have to be funny’

After being in Fleetwood Mac for several years, McVie has been asked to share her experience with the band. Writing an autobiography isn’t completely out of the question, but there are a few conditions.

“I’ve thought about it, but I don’t know,” McVie said during an interview with Rolling Stone. “It would have to be funny, and that would require my brother being involved. I wouldn’t want to have a dark, depressing story. No, it would have to be with a sense of humor.”

McVie often speaks on her Fleetwood Mac experience, recently sharing that she was considered the “Mother Teresa” of the group during the same interview.

“I enjoyed the storm…,” the songwriter said. “Even though I am quite a peaceful person, I did enjoy that storm. Although it’s said that we fought a lot, we actually did spend a lot of our time laughing. So, that must have been forgotten. Great sense of humor.”

Is there a Fleetwood Mac autobiography?

While there are some accounts of life with Fleetwood Mac, none of the members have written an autobiography regarding the band. There’s one autobiography by Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend, Carol Ann Harris.

That’s Storms: My Life with Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac, which described her perspective of Fleetwood Mac’s success. She was there was the rock band got their first reviews, including a less-than-positive article about Rumours.

“Lindsey grabbed the newspaper with excitement in his eyes,” Harris wrote. “Stopping dead in his tracks, he almost tore the paper trying to get to the review of Rumours. I stood expectantly beside him as he started to read.”

“Within seconds his face darkened and looks of horror, despair, and rage swiftly moved across his features,” she continued. “He looked up at me and said in a tight voice, ‘They f****** hate the album’ His voice rose in volume. ‘They basically said it’s crap! They trash it! Jesus, Carol, they hate the album!’”

Even years later, the band members participate in interviews, sharing details about their songwriter processes and their relationships within the group. Nicks even headlined several music festivals in 2022.

