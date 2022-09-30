Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rhiannon’ Was Inspired by a Supernatural Novel

“Rhiannon” is a Fleetwood Mac original created by Stevie Nicks. This artist mentioned her inspiration came from a 1970s supernatural novel by Mary Bartlett Leader. Here’s what we know about this hit.

What is ‘Rhiannon’ by Fleetwood Mac about?

Stevie Nicks performs with Fleetwood Mac at the Cow Palace | Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac is the rock band behind Rumours, featuring members Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Nicks, and others.

Some songs were written by the duo of Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, others were created by Nicks. Most notably, Nicks wrote “Rhiannon” for Fleetwood Mac, later elaborating on the song’s meaning.

“It’s just about a mystical woman [who] finds it hard to be tied down,” Nicks said during a radio interview with Jim Ladd in 1976. “What the band got really well was that uplifting of wings kind of a feel. You know — when you see a seagull and she’s lifting up? Well, that’s Rhiannon. She’s moving.”

“Rhiannon rings like a bell through the night,” Nicks sings. “And wouldn’t you love to love her? Takes to the sky like a bird in flight / And who will be her lover?”

The lyrics continue, saying that this character “rules her life like a bird in flight.” This could be interpreted as a reference to literature that inspired Nicks’ song, as noted by Music Spotlight Magazine.

‘Rhiannon’ was inspired by a 1970s novel by Mary Bartlett Leader

According to Music Spotlight Magazine, this Nicks original was inspired by Mary Bartlett Leader’s supernatural novel, Triad. The horror story tells the story of Athena and her two brothers Atlas and Anders, who are shapeshifters and, together, the “triad.”

In mythology, there’s also a goddess with the same name that Nicks, reportedly, didn’t know about until after “Rhiannon” debuted. The character traveled with a white horse and three birds with healing powers — a white horse a fitting parallel to Nicks’ “white witch” reputation.

“It wasn’t until 1978 that I found out about [Welsh medieval prose tales] Mabinogion and that Branwen and Rhiannon are in there too, and that Rhiannon wasn’t a witch at all,” Nicks said during an interview with Mojo magazine in December 2013, according to Song Facts.

“She was a mythological queen,” the songwriter continued. “But my story was definitely written about a celestial being, I didn’t know who Rhiannon was, exactly, but I knew she was not of this world.”

Fleetwood Mac is known for songs like ‘Rhiannon’ and ‘Dreams’

The rock band released hits like “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain,” and “Say You Love Me.” “Dreams” became one of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular songs and the only track to reach No. 1 in the United States.

Now, “Rhiannon” holds over 275 million Spotify plays, making it one of the most popular Fleetwood Mac songs. Other originals by the band are available on major music streaming platforms.

