‘Floribama Shore’: 6 Terms We’ll Miss From the Canceled MTV Series

Season 5 of Floribama Shore isn’t happening and MTV’s announcement about the show getting canceled has us in our feels. Whether or not the Jersey Shore spinoff returns to network television, we’ll never forget these six terms from Floribama Shore.

Codi Butts, Candace Rice, Kirk Medas, Gus Smyrnios, Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall, Jeremiah Buoni, and Kortni Gilson | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

‘Floribama Shore’ gets canceled ahead of season 5

MTV is officially putting Floribama Shore on the back burner for now. Earlier this year, there were plans to move forward with season 5. 495 Productions sent cameras and most of the cast — minus Gus Smyrnios — to Nilsa Prowant’s November 2021 wedding, an event that was slated to kick off the new season.

However, that plan has since changed. Additional filming was called off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Now MTV is “evaluating” the future of the series (via TMZ).

Aimee Hall gave us ‘Princess Goddess Mermaid’

Aimee Hall is the resident Princess Goddess Mermaid of Floribama Shore. What is a Princess Goddess Mermaid, you might ask? A woman who knows exactly what she’s worth.

From the start, Aimee didn’t waste any time letting her roommates know the quality of her character. She had big princess energy that rivaled that of a goddess — her love for the Florida Panhandle’s beaches is where her inner mermaid comes in. Essentially, Princess Goddess Mermaid is a way of life; one that encourages embracing yourself as you are.

According to the reality star, she coined the term as a child. “My mom says I have been calling myself Princess Goddess Mermaid since the first grade,” Aimee said in an interview (via YouTube). “No one else really calls me that, but.” We’ll refer to you as such forever, Princess Goddess Mermaid.

‘Floribama Shore’ taught us to ‘Puke and Rally’

No reality TV show in the Shore franchise is complete without alcohol consumption. It’s the perfect catalyst for the drama that’s typical of reality TV shows and Floribama Shore was no different. What made the MTV series unique was Codi Butts’ approach to drinking.

As the king of “puking and rallying” — the art of throwing up and continuing to drink more — Codi made a name for himself throughout Floribama Shore‘s four seasons. We won’t soon forget the guttural noises Codi made to cleanse himself of the poison that plagued him only to make room for more Kookapoo.

‘Kookapoo,’ ‘Floribama Shore’s signature drink

Speaking of, Kookapoo is the signature drink of the Floribama Shore series. Codi’s concoction is the southern equivalent of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ron-Ron juice. The beverage became the signature drink any time the Floribama Shore cast had a family day.

Can @codibutts send us the recipe for the kookapooo juice #MTVFloribamaShore — Nilsa Prowant (@nillythesquid) September 11, 2018

It all starts with a cooler and as Kirk puts it: “a lot a lot of strong alcohol.” The “sneak up on you punch” mix-ins include clear soda, lemonade powder, and pineapple juice. We need Codi to share the exact recipe so we can keep the tradition of Kookapoo alive.

‘Barrel-Chested Freedom Fighter’

All Nilsa Prowant wanted to find in season 1 of Floribama Shore was a “barrel-chested freedom fighter.” Translation: a really fit man who was usually a member of the military. This is the Jersey Shore equivalent of a “Gorilla Juice Head” — a jacked, tan, Italian man.

In the first season of the MTV series, Nilsa’s “Barrel-Chested Freedom Fighter” was Jeremiah Buoni’s brother Josh. After that didn’t work out, she spent most of the series looking for Mr. Right Barrel-Chested Freedom Fighter, who came in 2019 and is her now her husband Gus Gazda.

‘Hunch’ is to ‘Floribama Shore’ as ‘smush’ is to ‘Jersey Shore’

You know what they say — history repeats itself. “Hunch” is the Jersey Shore equivalent of “smush,” which means to have sex. In some cases, Kookapoo was referred to as “Hunch Punch” because of the drink’s ability to make the roommates want to hook up with each other. Regardless, “hunching” was part of the Floribama Shore lifestyle and a term we’re going to miss hearing.

‘Chi-Chis Up’

Finally, we’ll miss Nilsa’s catchphrase “Chi-Chis up!” which she introduced to her roommates in season 1. Men and women can use the phrase, which must be said while simultaneously puffing your chest out and up with pride. Eventually, it became the Floribama Shore cast’s “Cabs are here!” call — something they would exclaim before heading out for the night.

