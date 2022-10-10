‘Floribama Shore’ Fans Thrilled About Gus Smyrnios’ Marriage to Samantha Carucci

Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios married Samantha Carucci on Oct. 8, 2022. Many fans of the MTV series couldn’t be happier for the former reality TV star. Despite what some fans have said about Gus in the past, many had nothing but good things to say about the couple’s nuptials.

‘Floribama Shore’ star Gus Smyrnios

Gus Smyrnios proposed to Samantha Carucci in January 2022

Gus shared his engagement announcement with fans on Jan. 23, 2022. “When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you,” he said on Instagram. He proposed on the beach in Indian Shores, Florida.

“I love you forever Sami,” the caption continues. “Thank you for showing me what true love is #engaged.”

Samantha, a Tampa, Florida native, is an esthetician. Her personal Instagram is private, but her business page is public.

The couple officially died the knot on Oct. 8. “I have dreamed of this day my whole life,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “I love you forever.”

Codi Butts attended Samantha Carucci and Gus Smyrnios’ wedding

The only Floribama Shore cast member who appeared to be in attendance was Codi Butts. “Getting wedding ready,” he captioned a set of photos on Instagram. “Congratulations @gus.c.smyrnios @samantha.carucci so happy I could be here for y’alls special day!”

‘Floribama Shore’ fans think Gus Smyrnios ‘found the happiness he deserves’ in Samantha Carucci

Floribama Shore fans were quick to comment on Gus and Samantha’s wedding over the weekend. “My original #floribamashore favorite @GusSmyrnios is married!!” tweeted one fan. “He finally found the happiness he deserves!!”

“We are all so happy for you and your lovely lady!” reads another tweet. “Wishing you two all the happiness in the world and nothing but blessings the rest of your lives together.”

Another fan took to the Instagram comments to share their well wishes with the reality star. “Bro I’ve been watching you since season 1 of Floribama Shore and you are by far my favorite roommate,” they commented on Gus’ post. “You were and always have been super real and completely misunderstood, yet you wore your heart on your sleeve … to see you grow and mature as a person has been a … pleasure and absolute blast so many many congratulations to you and your missus …”

MTV doesn’t have future plans for ‘Floribama Shore’

The Jersey Shore spinoff wasn’t picked up for another season by MTV. It’s officially on the back burner for now, despite plans earlier this year to move forward with season 5.

495 Productions, the team behind all of the Shore spinoffs, sent cameras and most of the cast — minus Gus — to Nilsa Prowant’s November 2021 wedding to gather footage that was supposed to kick off the new season. However, additional filming was called off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Now MTV is “evaluating” the series’ future (via TMZ).

