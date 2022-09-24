Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death This Royal Is Now the Most Popular

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. In the days that followed, millions around the world watched her family grieve. And seeing how they paid tribute to the late queen actually changed attitudes toward some royals and the institution as a whole.

For years, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was the most popular member of the royal family, but who takes the spot now that she’s gone?

Queen Elizabeth II was consistently voted the most popular royal

Since Queen Elizabeth’s death, the attitudes people have toward the monarchy have changed, according to a new YouGov poll.

The data shows that two thirds of Britons (67%) are in favor of having a monarchy. That’s up five points since May with only 20% saying the U.K. should have an elected head of state instead. There’s also been a six-point increase in the number of people who believe the institution of the monarchy is good for Britain.

Something that was a constant with the royal family matriarch is that in just about every poll conducted over the years she was voted the most popular royal with a positivity rating of at least 75%.

Who is the most popular now?

Most members of the royal family saw an increase in their popularity following the queen’s death.

Prince Charles, who is now King Charles III, saw a vast improvement in his reputation with 70% now holding a positive view of him, up 16 points since May.

But when it comes to the most popular royal now, that goes to his son Prince William. The new Prince Wales took over the late monarch’s usual spot at the top of the list and has a popularity rating of 84% with only 9% holding a negative view of him.

William’s wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) is also well-liked. She has an 80% positivity rating and just an 8% negative rating.

Who is the least popular?

Prince Harry, who participated in processions for the queen, had an uptick in popularity compared to before his grandmother’s death. The Duke of Sussex received a positive rating of 47%, which is up 15 points from his rating in May. However, 46% still hold a negative view so the prince’s status goes from “unpopular” to “divisive.”

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, remains unpopular according to the poll with 59% holding an unfavorable view of her.

Perhaps not surprising is that Queen Elizabeth’s second-oldest son, Prince Andrew, continues to be the most unpopular royal. Since 2019, when he gave a disastrous televised interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and denied sexual assault allegations against him, the Duke of York has come in dead last in the majority of popularity polls. The latest data collected following his mother’s death is no different as 87% of Britons hold Andrew in low esteem while just 7% have a high opinion of him.

