‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond ‘Can’t Wait’ to See ‘Awesome Home Cooks’ in New Series ‘Big Bad Budget Battle’

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is headed to Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Market to star in a new cooking series titled Big, Bad, Budget Battle. The Food Network star leads the new food competition show, featuring home cooks battling it out as they create the most flavorful, budget-friendly, and inexpensive dish. However, Drummond “can’t wait” to see the series of “awesome home cooks” competing to win not only the trophy but a year’s worth of groceries? Read on to find out.

Ree Drummond’s welcoming personality made her a Food Network star

Drummond’s known for her utilization of basic ingredients as the star of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman cooking series. Subsequently, for 29 seasons, Drummond has featured delicious recipes and delightful dishes.

However, the beloved television personality’s adaptability in the kitchen has made her a source of inspiration for cooks across the country who turn to Drummond for advice, recipes, and a welcoming personality.

Most of all, the Pioneer Woman star takes the anxiety out of cooking.

But, in an interview with Today, Drummond says she looked to other beloved Food Network personalities Ina Garten and Bobby Flay for inspiration to make viewers feel comfortable in the kitchen.

“They just have the attitude that I tend to have when I cook,” said Drummond. “Throw this in and throw that in, and you don’t have to be so precise all the time. Just make it. Enjoy what you’re doing and love the people you’re making it for.”

Drummond’s ‘impressed’ by the competitors

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond is a pro at budget-friendly meals.

“I can’t wait for viewers to see these awesome home cooks in action. With their creativity in the kitchen and their budget-shopping skills, they are truly something to behold! As a home cook, I’m impressed by their resourcefulness and ingenuity as they plan, shop, and prepare their incredible dishes,” said Food Network star Ree Drummond.

“Each week, fans tune in to see what Ree is cooking up on The Pioneer Woman. They love her warmth, down-to-earth style, easy reliability, and wry sense of humor that makes everyone want to pull up a chair in her kitchen,” said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content, and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“These qualities make her the perfect host to oversee this fast-paced culinary competition that takes a page from real-world conundrums like grocery shopping on a budget and finding cost-effective ingredients to make incredible meals. Big Bad Budget Battle’s action-packed with tips and takeaways for viewers to incorporate at home.” Latman continued.

What’s Ree Drummond’s new Food Network series ‘Big Bad Budget Battle’ about?

Ree Drummond stars in ‘The Pioneer Woman’ and she will star on ‘Big Bad Budget Battle.’

Drummond celebrates crafty cooking and smart shopping in the new Food Network series Big Bad Budget Battle.

Six hour-long episodes will challenge three talented home cooks with a knack for transforming everyday affordable ingredients into mouthwatering meals. Contestants shop on a budget in the ultimate grocery store, Flavortown Market.

Therefore, armed with only a tiny amount of cash, they’ll buy all the ingredients they need.

But, these grocery items help the chefs to create the best inexpensive and delicious dishes.

Meanwhile, only the best cook and thriftiest shopper will take home the trophy and a whole year’s worth of groceries.

However, some dishes are based on pantry items. Others contain reimagined leftovers.

Two rounds of relatable challenges test the cooking abilities of these home cooks. Here they pinch pennies and don’t blow their budget.

In addition, a panel of rotating judges joins Drummond. These include Darnell Ferguson, Eddie Jackson, Beau MacMillan, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips, and Justin Warner.

Big Bad Budget Battle premiers on Food Network beginning Tuesday, August 9t at 10 p.m. EST and will stream the same day on discovery+.

