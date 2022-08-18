Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Husband, Stuart Claxton, Changed Her Opinion About Marriage

Having a close, personal relationship with someone can change your life for the better at any stage of your life. Just ask celebrity chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell.

Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton | Jared Siskin/Getty Images

She was so focused on her career, marriage wasn’t a glimmer of a thought in her mind. Then she met and fell in love with Stuart Claxton.

Anne Burrell loves writing, teaching, and cooking

The star of Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Wanted, and Worst Cooks in America puts her expertise to good use. Not only can she create fantastic Italian-style cuisine (her specialty), she can teach, too.

She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1996 after she earned a degree in English and communications from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York.

Her passion for food was evident at CIA, where she became an instructor herself later in her career. “I loved every minute of being a student at the CIA. I couldn’t learn fast enough, couldn’t do enough, couldn’t work hard enough.”

Following graduation from CIA, the chef spent years learning her trade in New York City after a one-year culinary immersion in Italy at a Michelin one-star restaurant. Her time in New York is where the spiky-haired chef developed her keen sense of delicious, rustic food made with pure and simple ingredients infused with intense flavors.

On top of owning a restaurant, the chef with a rock star personality has two cookbooks to her credit, Own Your Kitchen and Cook Like a Rock Star.

Until recently, Burrell was hyper-focused on her career and her personal life wasn’t a priority.

When Anne met Stuart

Chef Burrell met Stuart Claxton, an ad and sales guru at Univision, in 2018. Two years later, the couple got engaged when the pair got teary-eyed talking about how nice it was to spend time with family, according to People.

Claxton popped the question in 2020 when he and his love were spending time isolating in upstate New York during the pandemic. Marriage wasn’t even on the chef’s radar in her life until she fell in love with Claxton. She had never been married before and was supremely focused on her career.

“Once you get to be a woman of 50 years old, you don’t really think that marriage is going to be on the plate for you. I was always really focused on my career and marriage was never a huge thing in my life that I was looking for. Then when I met Stuart, my opinion about all that changed,” Burrell said at the time.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is engaged to Stuart Claxton: 'I was bawling' https://t.co/GhSC6LQ6nn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 22, 2020

RELATED: Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dishes on Wedding Plans, Cheesy Recipes, and ‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 21

The happy couple wed a year later in the chef’s hometown of Cazenovia, New York. Her bridesmaids included Burrell’s sister, Jane, and fellow celebrity chef and good friend Rachel Ray. The groom’s best man was his teenage son, Javier, from a previous marriage, notes People.

For domestic bliss, the couple currently resides in Brooklyn. Suffice it to say, the former Iron Chef America contestant does the cooking. Burrell told Closer,

“Stuart is English, so usually on the weekends, I make a big English breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, beans, sautéed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and potatoes that are fried in bacon fat.”

Her stepson, Javier, has bonded with his new stepmom wonderfully. During coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns, he helped Burrell record cooking videos in her mother’s kitchen when the three moved to Cazenovia to wait out the pandemic. Burrell’s love life was a bit rocky in the public eye before she met her Prince Charming.

Kissing frogs before finding her prince

In 2012, HuffPost noted that Burrell came out as a lesbian after Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Ted Allen said she was in a relationship with a woman. A rep for the Food Network chef said that Allen didn’t out her and that Burrell’s long-term relationship with another woman was no secret to her inner circle of friends and family.

Burrel was previously engaged to former Iron Chef contestant Koren Grieveson, however, the two ultimately called off the nuptials, Mashed reports.

Despite her previous relationships not working out, Burrell and her hubby are busy making domestic bliss at home now that both have successful careers, a son to help grow into his young adult years, and plenty of happy years ahead of them as they enjoy the fruits of their labor and their love.

May the Food Network star continue to spice up her professional and personal life, no matter what flavors find their way into her dishes.

RELATED: Food Network Star Anne Burrell Has Never Hid Her Sexuality Despite Allegations That Ted Allen ‘Outed’ Her