Food Network Star Molly Yeh Just Debuted a Brand New Cookware Line

Food Network chef Molly Yeh has debuted her first cookware collection called Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yeh. Fans of the chef will fall in love with the bright colors and fun but functional products. Read on to learn more about the chef’s background and where to find her newly released, joy-sparking merchandise. Plus, what other exciting release is she planning for the near future?

Molly Yeh | Warner Bros. Discovery

Molly Yeh thinks ‘farm life is pretty swell’ after leaving New York

According to the Food Network, the star of Girl Meets Farm got her big start with a memoir. Molly On The Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm was recognized by the New York Times as one of the top releases of fall 2016.

Yeh’s lifestyle food blog has also received lots of positive attention. She graduated from Juilliard with a degree in percussion. But she “fell wildly in love with food” while living in New York. Then, she moved from Brooklyn to a Minnesota farm with her husband, Nick Hagen, who is a fifth-generation farmer. They now have two children.

Yeh wrote that she found “the farm life is pretty swell” for raising a family. And she added that their home is a great place to hunker down for a cozy winter.

Molly Yeh’s first ‘Girl Meets Farm’ cookware line ‘can spark joy’

Yeh’s first-ever kitchenware line, Girl Meets Farm by Molly Yeh, features fun but practical products and is available exclusively at Macy’s. Each design is a nod to the star’s eclectic personality and style.

She said in a statement, “I find such joy working in my kitchen and wanted to design a product line that can spark that same feeling in others.”

“We selected tried and true tools that I use every day and incorporated bright, cheerful colors to create a line that is both accessible and beautiful,” she explained. “My design aesthetic brings together my family roots and my life on the farm as seen on Girl Meets Farm, and I am so excited to see what families cook up with these tools.”

Food Network's Molly Yeh Launches First Kitchen Line Full of Colorful, Kid-Friendly Items https://t.co/4Vn7whk4gq — People (@people) July 25, 2022

After releasing first cookware line, Molly Yeh will release another cookbook

On September 27, 2022, Yeh will release another cookbook called Home is Where the Eggs Are. And she wrote on her blog that she drafted part of the book while living in a temporary home due to renovations on the family’s farmhouse.

That was “a highly informative adventure,” the self-proclaimed fried chicken lover said. She noted she had to use “an entirely different set of appliances to test recipes on.”

Despite that temporary displacement, the book’s overview says it’s “a beautiful, intimate book full of food that’s best enjoyed in the comfort of sweatpants and third-day hair …”

“The flavors in this book draw inspiration from a distinctive blend of Molly’s experiences — her Chinese and Jewish heritage, her time living in New York, her husband’s Scandinavian heritage, and their farm in the upper Midwest.”

