Former ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Michelle Duggar Shocks Internet With Wardrobe Choice

Wearing pants doesn’t usually make headlines, unless you’re Michelle Duggar. The 19 Kids and Counting matriarch is always seen in conservative skirts. However, a recent photo of the reality star sporting pants had fans buzzing.

‘19 Kids and Counting’ followed the life of the large, deeply religious Duggar family

Michelle Duggar speaks during a panel discussion before promoting the book “A Love That Multiplies” in 2012 I Kris Connor/Getty Images

19 Kids and Counting (originally 17 Kids and Counting) followed the Duggar family, led by Michelle and husband Jim Bob. The couple eventually ended up with 19 children — nine daughters and 10 sons, all with names that start with the letter “J.”

The Duggar family are devout Baptists. Storylines in the show frequently focused on their strong faith and dedication to modesty. Some of the family’s values include not using birth control, homeschooling their children, and practicing chaperoned courtship.

Why the Duggar girls never wore pants growing up

Another component to the Duggars’ faith is modest dressing. Michelle spoke about the decision for the women in their family to only wear long skirts and dresses, saying, “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ as reported by InTouch Weekly.

As the years have gone by, many of the Duggar daughters have broken the family rule, wearing pants and shorts. Daughter Jinger has spoken about her family’s take on modesty and how her view of the concept has changed.

“Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” she explained. “[I] realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants. Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart.”

Michelle Duggar shocked the internet after a picture of her wearing pants showed up on social media

While her daughters have added pants to their wardrobes, Michelle has stuck her longer skirts and dresses. Until now, that is. A recent photo of her and her daughter on Instagram shows Michelle and her nine daughters posing for the camera. Many of them are wearing pants in the photo.Fans of 19 Kids and Counting were shocked to see that Michelle was as well. She paired a light blue shirt with black leggings and gray sneakers.

The photo, posted by Michelle’s daughter Jessa Seewald, instantly sent fans into a tizzy after they noticed the reality star breaking her strict “no pants” rule. One person commented that, with all the pairs of pants in the photo, “Times have changed.” Another wrote that it was “so cool” to see Michelle sporting leggings instead of her usual long skirt or dress.