Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Tahzjuan Hawkins Puts Her Hat in the Ring for Zach Shallcross’s Season

The new season of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross doesn’t hit the air until January 2023, but fans have already uncovered several spoilers. These include the fact that former contestant Tahzjuan Hawkins who appeared in both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, shows up and tries to throw her hat in the ring for Zach’s heart. Here’s what we know.

Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Tahzjuan Hawkins shows up during Zach Shallcross’s season.

Who is Tahzjuan Hawkins?

Bachelor fans might remember Tahzjuan from Colton Underwood’s season, but she didn’t last long. Colton eliminated Tahzjuan in week one, but she returned for a chance at love in Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 6 and 7.

Her bio on ABC for Colton’s season read, “Tahzjuan grew up in Houston but moved to Colorado with her mom, brother, and two dogs. She loves reading, outdoor concerts, and shopping with her mom. Fun fact: She has a tattoo that says, ‘I love bad ideas.'”

During her first appearance in Bachelor in Paradise, the men eliminated Tahzjuan in week one. However, she returned yet again the following year only to quit the show during week 3.

(SPOILER): A little teaser about Zach’s season: a former Bachelor & BIP contestant shows up during the first group date after party of the season to seemingly try and throw her hat into the ring and become one of Zach’s women. It didn’t go well for her. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 12, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: This Is Who Causes the Most Drama in Paradise

Why does Tahzjuan Hawkins show up in Zach Shallcross’s season of ‘The Bachelor?’

Spoiler guru Reality Steve teased the announcement about a former contestant returning for Zach’s season of The Bachelor on Oct. 12 via Twitter.

He wrote, “(SPOILER): A little teaser about Zach’s season: a former Bachelor & BIP contestant shows up during the first group date after party of the season to seemingly try and throw her hat into the ring and become one of Zach’s women. It didn’t go well for her.”

However, he didn’t officially reveal the name until Oct. 13, during his podcast. Reality Steve added more details in his blog post, as well.

“The first group date of the season had 3 alumni that were brought on to attend and sort of ‘judge’ the women in competitions: Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins,” Reality Steve writes.

Reality Steve clarified that he doesn’t know if producers planned for this to happen or if Tahzjuan made the decision once she arrived. Regardless, Tahzjuan shows up at the group date later that night with the intention of joining Zach’s season of The Bachelor.

The reality TV blogger continues, “In the past, anytime someone has joined the show after night 1 (minus Nick on Kaitlyn’s season), they’re usually met with a ‘Hey, it wouldn’t be fair to the other women, I’ve already established relationships, etc’ (Shawntel on Ben’s season, Heather on Matt’s season, etc). But this was the first date of the season. So I don’t know exactly what Zach’s reasoning was; I just know that Tahzjuan didn’t continue on after that night.”

Which episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ does Tahzjuan appear in this season?

Folks who want to see the drama play out for themselves won’t have to wait long. Because Tahzjuan shows up during the first group date, audiences will see everything go down in episode 2.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your updates regarding the upcoming season of The Bachelor!

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Do Jill Chin and Kira Mengistu Have History with Romeo Alexander?