The Bachelor has long been one of America’s most popular reality TV shows. Every season, fans gather en masse to discuss the featured bachelor, the women vying for his affections, and any bizarre and buzzworthy happenings related to the series, both on and off the set.

Over the years, a few personalities have become especially popular with fans, becoming pop culture stars in their own rights. Sean Lowe is one example of this, a “Bachelor” who rose to fame thanks to his time on the show and went on to reveal some fascinating stories about what happened behind the scenes of his season of The Bachelor.

Catherine Lowe and Sean Lowe | Todd Wawrychuk/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

‘The Bachelor’ is a popular dating competition show

The Bachelor first started making waves on television in 2002, when the reality dating show debuted on ABC. Each season of the show focuses on an eligible bachelor who meets with a group of women, all interested in finding true love and receiving a proposal. During the course of the season, contestants are eliminated until one final selection remains. This woman could receive a proposal – or not.

Lowe was first introduced to viewers in 2012 when he appeared as the third-place finalist on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelor’s sister show, The Bachelorette. Thanks to his status as a fan-favorite on the show, Lowe was invited to receive his own feature in The Bachelor. In 2013, Lowe’s season of the show started airing.

What did Sean Lowe reveal about why people don’t eat on ‘The Bachelor’?

| Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Lowe went on to find lasting love on The Bachelor, proposing to contestant Catherine Giudici in the season finale. Lowe and Guidici’s wedding was later televised in a major TV special. Lowe went on to film other projects, including Dancing with the Stars and Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? However, many fans still know Lowe best for his time on The Bachelor. Lowe has not been shy about his time on the reality show, opening up to Glamour in 2015 about some of the show’s most outrageous behind-the-scenes secrets.

Discussing why no one eats during the iconic one-on-one dinners, Lowe told the publication, “Nobody eats, and that’s primarily because nobody wants to watch you eat and the mikes will pick up the chewing. So between the two date portions, they would bring us to a hotel, where you can shower and change and get ready—and it’s during that time that you can eat.”

Sean Lowe dished on more ‘Bachelor’ secrets

That wasn’t the only secret Lowe spilled to Glamour. He also revealed that people are assigned an “alias” after they sign on to film the series. “The show is so paranoid about spoilers and people getting inside information,” Lowe said. “From the very beginning, they never called me Sean over the radio; it was always Clyde. The girl, no matter what girl it was, was always Bonnie. It’s almost like you are in the Secret Service.”

He also noted that the producers don’t like the word “process,” noting “any time you call it a process, they will make you retape it and say *journey.*” Finally, Lowe revealed that the rose ceremonies take much longer to film than what is translated onscreen. “It is absolutely exhausting. On TV, what you see is I hand out a rose, the girl comes forward and accepts it, and then I hand out another rose,” the star said. “In reality, there’s about three to five minutes in between each rose because all 15 cameras have to reposition.”