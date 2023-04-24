What Was Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

The Dancing With the Stars family and fans are mourning after it was announced that former judge Len Goodman has died. His manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed the news in a statement to several outlets on Monday saying: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully … A much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Goodman, who was previously diagnosed with bone cancer, died on April 22 with his wife and son by his side. He was 78.

Len Goodman smiles during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 25 Finale | Adam Rose via Getty Images

Goodman announced his retirement from ‘DWTS’ in 2022

In 2004, Goodman appeared as a judge on the British reality competition show Strictly Come Dancing. The following year he became known on the other side of the pond as the head judge on the American version of the series titled Dancing With the Stars alongside fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Goodman pulled double duty as a judge on Strictly as well as DWTS until 2016 when he left the former.

On Nov. 15, 2022, Goodman announced his retirement from DWTS during the show telling the ballroom: “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing with the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

Goodman married professional dance instructor Sue Barrett in 2012.

He told the Daily Mail: “I knew I’d found the woman I wanted to be with for the rest of my life so why not get married? I’ve said before I’m selfish and that doesn’t equate well for marriage, but My Wonderful Sue got that out of me. I’ve become totally unselfish and I think that’s because it’s true love.”

Goodman and Barrett do not have any children together, however, he has one son from a previous relationship and two grandchildren.

Goodman’s net worth at the time of his death

Len Goodman smiles during Season 30 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | Christopher Willard via Getty Images

Goodman began his dancing career when he was 19. He turned professional and won several titles before winning the British Championships when he was in his 20s. He was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the art of dance.

While he’s best known as a judge on the reality dance competition shows, Goodman has been featured in and hosted a number of television documentaries including Len Goodman’s Dance Band Days and Len Goodman’s Perfect Christmas. He also voiced the Professor in the children’s program Auto-B-Good as well. He had a net worth of $18 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Post his retirement, Goodman lived in Kent, England with his wife where they ran their own ballroom dancing school.